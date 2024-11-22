Canoo Announces Adjournment Of Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq:GOEV) (the“Company”), a high-tech advanced mobility company , today announced that it has adjourned its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the“Annual Meeting”) in order to provide stockholders additional time within which to vote on all proposals.

At this time, there are not present, by remote communication or by proxy, a sufficient number of shares of the Company's common stock to constitute a quorum. The Company's Board of Directors continues to believe that all of the proposals contained in the proxy statement are advisable and in the best interests of the Company's stockholders to consider and act upon. Therefore, the Company adjourned the Annual Meeting.

The adjourned meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. Central Time on December 6, 2024 at the following url: Voting polls will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on December 5, 2024. Proxies previously submitted in respect of the Annual Meeting will be voted at the reconvened Annual Meeting unless properly revoked, and stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.

