Dow Jones Business News And Information Leader To Open Doha Office In 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal, has announced plans to open a base of operations in Qatar next year to further strengthen its role as a provider of premium business news and information across the Middle East and North Africa.

The announcement follows a partnership unveiled by Dow Jones last October, under which Qatar will host the Wall Street Journal Tech Live conference, a premier global gathering of CEOs, investors and leaders, starting next year and continuing for five consecutive years.

Dow Jones intends to register and operate within Media City Qatar, a leading hub for global media and technology companies that fosters innovation and collaboration in Qatar's vibrant media landscape.

Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, Director of the Government Communications Office, stated on the occasion:

“The establishment of Dow Jones' Doha office, alongside hosting the WSJ Tech Live conference, marks a significant milestone in advancing Qatar's technological growth and showcasing our supportive business environment to the world. This new presence will bring world-class business journalism and intelligence to Qatar, further enriching our expanding innovation ecosystem and solidifying our position as a prime destination for international media and technology companies.”

Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones, stressed the need to grow the company's presence in the region, which is at the forefront of innovation in technology and artificial intelligence.

Latour noted:“As our business expands to better reflect the evolving business community, we're excited to deepen our footprint to deliver reliable journalism, data and analysis worldwide.”

He added:“Dow Jones's presence in Qatar will contribute significantly to our innovation ecosystem and reinforce the country's reputation as a preferred hub for global media and technology companies.”

This announcement is part of Dow Jones' plans to expand its current offices and open new ones in 2025, aimed at strengthening its global presence in the Middle East.

The new location will bring together top global talent, enabling the company to enhance its news-gathering capabilities, expand its sales operations, and offer specialized information services focused on risk management and energy market analysis, along with several other initiatives.

Dow Jones' new Qatar office and the hosting of the Wall Street Journal Tech Live conference fall under its strategic partnership with the Government Communications Office.

These initiatives reflect Qatar's focus on advancing its digital economy and achieving the goals of the Third National Development Strategy while showcasing its role as a global hub for innovation, technology, and sustainable economic growth.