Pattern To Attend Fortune Brainstorm AI 2024 Conference

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 22, 2024 -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. ("Pattern" or"the Company") today announced that the Company's Chair and CEO Mark Anderson will be attending the Fortune Brainstorm AI 2024 December 9-10, 2024, at the St. Regis San Francisco. This year's conference theme is 'The New Race for AI'.

Fortune Brainstorm AI brings together the top minds among startups, Fortune 500 companies, investors, policymakers and academics. The conference's description states,“We all witnessed artificial intelligence explode onto the scene in 2023. Businesses large and small scrambled to figure out how-not if-they should adopt AI-powered tools, and whether it made sense to build or buy. During this critical time for business and society, AI has supercharged businesses across the board, but it has also supercharged competition between companies and countries. Meanwhile, the regulatory landscape is finally catching up to the fast-paced development. How will this increasingly accelerating competitive and regulatory landscape impact future exploration in the field? How do we mitigate some of the unintended consequences of AI, to security, productivity, and the overall job market? And, importantly, can the industry keep developing at speed and scale while also moving forward responsibly?”

Together with Nobelists and other CEOs, Anderson was recently invited to write the chapter on“The Future of AI” for the decadal book 'IGNITE.2034,' in which he lays out a new vision for the roles of Explainable AI, and the connection between a mathematical definition of Ethical AI and data scientists' ability to make major new Pattern Discoveries. The Fortune Brainstorm AI conference should provide fertile ground to engage in conversations with some of the world's best and brightest AI thought leaders from Amazon, AWS, Microsoft, AMD, Google and many more.

Mr. Anderson noted,“The industry is at a pivotal moment, as AI innovation is rapidly taking its place as a strategic imperative - and Pattern is leading the way. Pattern is a pioneer in finding novel patterns in complex data that cannot be discovered using other techniques or tools. We are optimally positioned to leverage the expertise of our Pattern Discovery EngineTM (PDE) into the next worlds of trustworthy, transparent computing. Since its founding, Pattern has been on a strategic path with a roadmap largely focused on building our PDE and using it to generate world-class, high-value assets. These include, and are not limited to, seven combination cancer drugs, and new diagnostic advances, against the world's top five cancers.

“Pattern seeks to partner with firms to bring these therapeutic and diagnostic technologies into clinical trials. These include – new combination drugs against Triple Negative Breast Cancer and High-grade Serous Ovarian Cancer, as well as ProSpectralTM multi-disease hyperspectral diagnostics research platform, a game-changing medical diagnostic tool and research instrument. In addition, we have developed new discoveries and AI advances based on the PDE, and on our TrueXAITM family of Explainable AI products. These products have already led to major new pattern discoveries in the most competitive and important fields of endeavor, from oncology drugs to EU regulatory compliance.

“We have long since moved beyond the limits of GPT and generative AI, and have entered an era of trustworthy and transparent pattern discovery. With continued innovation and collaboration, we look forward to using today's major Pattern Discoveries in science and business to improve outcomes tomorrow.”

Pattern Computer, Inc. uses its Pattern Discovery EngineTM to solve the most important and intractable problems in industry, business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics in cancer, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, and energy services. See .

