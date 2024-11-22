Dublin, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas EPC - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Oil and Gas EPC was estimated at US$231.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$334.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the oil and gas EPC market is driven by several factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for energy infrastructure due to rising global energy consumption, particularly in emerging economies. The growing complexity and scale of oil and gas projects, particularly in deepwater and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sectors, are also fueling the demand for specialized EPC services.

Technological advancements, such as digital twins and modular construction, are making it easier to manage large-scale projects, contributing to market growth. Additionally, the push toward sustainability is driving the integration of renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies into oil and gas projects, creating new opportunities for EPC contractors. Lastly, government policies and investments in infrastructure development are further accelerating the demand for EPC services in the oil and gas industry.

What is Oil and Gas EPC and Why is it Important?

Oil and gas EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) refers to the comprehensive approach used by companies to manage the design, procurement, and construction phases of oil and gas projects, from upstream exploration to downstream refining and distribution. EPC contractors are responsible for the execution of complex, large-scale projects that require specialized knowledge and the integration of engineering solutions with procurement logistics and construction expertise. This process is critical for ensuring that oil and gas projects are completed on time, within budget, and in compliance with regulatory and safety standards. EPC services are widely used for constructing refineries, pipelines, processing plants, and offshore platforms.

What Trends are Shaping the Oil and Gas EPC Market?

Several important trends are shaping the oil and gas EPC market. A significant trend is the increasing complexity and scale of projects, particularly in regions like the Middle East, North America, and offshore deepwater areas. As energy demand continues to grow, EPC contractors are tasked with building more technologically advanced and larger facilities.

Another trend is the growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental considerations, driving the incorporation of renewable energy components and energy-efficient technologies into oil and gas infrastructure projects. The rise of digital technologies such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), 3D modeling, and digital twins is also transforming the EPC landscape by improving project planning, execution, and monitoring. Moreover, the market is witnessing a surge in modular construction techniques, which allow for faster, more cost-effective project completion by assembling parts off-site.

How is Technology Transforming the Oil and Gas EPC Market?

Robotics and automation are playing a key role in construction activities, particularly in remote or hazardous environments. Modular construction, which involves building components off-site and assembling them on-site, is becoming increasingly popular due to its cost and time-saving benefits. These technologies are streamlining the EPC process, enhancing efficiency, and reducing project timelines.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Bechtel Corporation, CNGS Group, Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Construction & Installation Contract segment, which is expected to reach US$195.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.0%. The Fabrication & Equipment Contract segment is also set to grow at 5.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was valued at $63.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.1% CAGR to reach $52.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:

