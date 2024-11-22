Nano Dimension Reiterates Its Strategic Plan To Build Significant Long-Term Value For ALL Nano Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nano Urges to Vote“ FOR ” ALL of Nano's Proposals Murchinson and Anson Continue to Try to Derail Nano's Progress for Their Own Self-Serving Gains Murchinson Already Has Two Representatives on Nano's Board Based on Recent Court Ruling – VOTE to Protect Your Investment, Prevent Murchinson from Gaining Control of HALF the Nano Board, and Elect Directors Who Align with YOUR Best Interests Act Fast! Ends Sunday, December 1st, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET Shareholders Should VOTE Today to Ensure Their Vote Is Counted – Some Brokers Have Earlier Cutoffs! To Learn More Visit: Waltham, Mass., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano” or the“Company”), a leading supplier of A dditively M anufactured E lectronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic A dditive M anufacturing (“AM”) 3D printing solutions, today issued a letter to shareholders in connection with the Company's upcoming 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“the Annual Meeting”). The letter highlights how Nano's Board and management team have delivered on commitments made to shareholders over the past 12 months, including improving Nano's business performance, executing a disciplined capital allocation plan, and instituting important corporate governance enhancements. After years of attacking Nano and attempting to gain control of the Company, Murchinson Ltd. (“Murchinson”) STILL has NO plan for value creation and NO executable ideas. With two representatives on the Board already, shareholders must vote FOR Nano's highly qualified nominees to prevent Murchinson from gaining control of half the Nano Board and executing its plans to liquidate the Company. Nano's Board urges shareholders to protect their investment and the Company's future by voting “FOR” ALL of Nano's proposals . Votes must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 1, 2024 . It is essential that shareholders vote as soon as possible – no matter how many or how few shares they own. Some brokers may have earlier deadlines, so shareholders are encouraged to VOTE TODAY to ensure their vote is counted . Shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 22nd, 2024, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, which will be held on Friday, December 6th, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Company's definitive proxy statement and other important information and resources related to the Annual Meeting can be found at or the investor relations page of the Company's website. The full text of the letter can be found below. Nano Dimension Shareholders: Time Is Running Out.

VOTE to Protect Your Investment! Dear Fellow Shareholder, The deadline to vote in Nano Dimension Ltd.'s (“Nano” or the“Company”) 2024 Annual General Meeting is fast approaching on December 1, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET . Act TODAY to make sure your vote is counted – time is running out! Your decision is critical to protect the future of your Company:



Vote FOR ALL of Nano's proposals, including our two director nominees who are critical to the oversight of our strategy, and the continued execution of our plan to build significant long-term value for all Nano shareholders

OR



Vote AGAINST Murchinson Ltd. (“Murchinson”) and Anson Advisors, Inc. (“Anson”) and their efforts to further stack our Board with their representatives, derail our progress and liquidate your Company for their own self-serving gains









Since shareholders voted to support Nano's Board of Directors and management team at last year's Annual General Meeting, we have been delivering on the promises we made , executing our successful growth strategy to become a digital manufacturing leader and grow the value of your investment. Critical to the execution of our value-generating strategy are our two director nominees, experienced military leader General (Ret.) Michael X. Garrett and our seasoned CEO Yoav Stern – who, based on the recent court decision, is currently not a director and now stands for election.

With two of their directors already on the Nano Dimension Board, Murchinson, together with Anson, is trying to gain even more of a foothold to execute its VALUE DESTRUCTIVE plan. To support these efforts, Murchinson has opted to raise questions about alleged Nano relationships, making claims that are both baseless and untrue . This faction's only objectives are to try to distract our leadership team, liquidate Nano, and line their own pockets with our cash reserves.

In contrast, our goal is to increase the long-term value of our Company – which, in turn, means growing your investment.









For most shareholders, the expected deadline to vote electronically will be 11:59 p.m. ET on December 1, 2024. Please vote as early as possible and follow the instructions on your voting instruction form as your broker may impose earlier voting cut-offs.





About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Nano's (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform existing electronics and mechanical manufacturing into Industry 4.0 environmentally friendly & economically efficient precision additive electronics and manufacturing – by delivering solutions that convert digital designs to electronic or mechanical devices – on demand, anytime, anywhere.

Nano's strategy is driven by the application of deep learning-based AI to drive improvements in manufacturing capabilities by using self-learning & self-improving systems, along with the management of a distributed manufacturing network via the cloud.

Nano has served over 2,000 customers across vertical target markets such as aerospace and defense, advanced automotive, high-tech industrial, specialty medical technology, R&D, and academia. The Company designs and makes Additive Electronics and AM 3D printing machines and consumable materials. Additive Electronics are manufacturing machines that enable the design and development of High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s). AM includes manufacturing solutions for production of metal, ceramic, and specialty polymers-based applications - from millimeters to several centimeters in size with micron precision.

Through the integration of its portfolio of products, Nano is offering the advantages of rapid prototyping, high-mix-low-volume production, IP security, minimal environmental footprint, and design-for-manufacturing capabilities, which is all unleashed with the limitless possibilities of AM.

For more information, please visit .

