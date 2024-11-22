Datavare Launched New OFT To EML Converter To Convert Outlook OFT Files To EML

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) DataVare recently released OFT to EML Converter, a brand-new solution with many advanced capabilities. With this program, users can easily convert Outlook Template OFT files to EML format.



The OFT Outlook file template cannot be converted or saved to EML using Outlook. But this is exactly what the DataVare OFT to EML Converter application is designed for.



This tool converts OFT to EML files in a basic manner. Also, it is the only option that allows you to convert many OFT files at once. Every item in the Outlook template with the same format and data is selected and saved as a new EML file.



Why do users convert OFT to EML format?



.EML is a universal file format that may be used with other email systems and apps, but Outlook is the only one that supports it.

.Accessibility: Outlook is required to open OFT files, although EML files can be accessed through a variety of methods. To view EML emails, you can use any text editor.

.Users can convert Outlook templates (OFT) to EML format and create backups of them.



DataVare OFT to EML Converter Software Features:



.Use the Outlook template to precisely convert OFT files to EML.

.Directly Open OFT Files: This capability allows you to review Outlook templates and open OFT files without using any additional software.

.Folder selection and export: - Add a large number of OFT folders and select those that are relevant to converting OFT files.

.Preserve all attributes. Export OFT to EML while preserving all formatting and properties from the Outlook OFT template.

.Date-based email filtering allows you to convert only specific dates from Outlook templates to EML or another format.

.Free Conversion/Migration: OFT to EML and further export options are offered at no cost. Convert Outlook templates from OFT for each selected folder at no cost.



About DataVare Software



Our acclaimed organization can provide a variety of things for individuals and businesses. DataVare Software develops software for a wide range of applications, including data backup, email management, data recovery, and migration. Each tool has been extensively tested and is simple to use.



