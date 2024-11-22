This Week In Tech News: 12 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire this week, including updates in cross-border payments and autonomous driving

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help tech journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week

The list below includes the headline (with a to the full text) and an excerpt from each story.

These forthcoming integrations will help drive financial inclusion by providing more widespread access to digital financial solutions across Asia-Pacific and Africa. In addition, PayPal will be able to conduct cross-border settlement transactions without being restricted by traditional banking hours.By combining Cision's unparalleled data and communications expertise with the Vertex AI platform and Gemini models on Google Cloud, Cision is poised to unlock more advanced features and intelligence, empowering leaders to make data-driven decisions, optimize strategies, and accelerate business outcomes."For 30 years we've been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time," said Steve Fineberg, vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte.The new SuperCluster will significantly increase the number of NVIDIA HGX B200 8-GPU systems in a liquid-cooled rack, resulting in a large increase in GPU compute density compared to Supermicro's current industry-leading liquid-cooled NVIDIA HGX H100 and H200-based SuperClusters.The solution leverages blockchain technology and oracles to automate supply chain management and improve trade finance processes. The goal of the pilot is to demonstrate the automated settlement of agricultural commodity transactions across borders, across platforms, and via different currencies."By bringing bswift and Evive together, we have integrated a powerful engagement platform into our core benefits administration solution. That is a first, and we are delighted to immediately and directly support employers' critical priorities with proven, industry-leading capabilities," said bswift CEO, Ted Bloomberg.A majority (80%) of 1,000 Gen Z and Millennial U.S. consumers surveyed by GoDaddy in September shared they research small businesses online before shopping with them for the first time. They are taking extra steps to verify the credibility of a business by checking their reviews, website and social media accounts."Getting AI up and running across a company can be a real challenge," said Arthur Lewis, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. "We're making it easier for our customers with new AI infrastructure, solutions and services that simplify AI deployments, paving the way for smarter, faster ways to work and a more adaptable future."Proxie represents the future of automation, combining advanced AI, mobility, and modular manipulation systems with refined situational awareness to support seamless human-robot collaboration. Built on three core pillars, Proxie is trustworthy, adaptable, and useful."Bone health is a serious problem here in the US. This agreement provides expanded provider and patient access to REMS technology in the US through ultrasound-based bone density scanning as another option in the effort to diagnose and monitor bone health. Echolight is pleased to support Siemens Healthineers in their focus on women's health and bone disease," explained Thomas J. McLaughlin, Executive Commercial Director, Echolight USA."Starting driver-out operations in our second city in under a year shows the scalability of our technology while expanding our capabilities to challenging weather, higher speeds and busy traffic," said Edwin Olson, CEO and co-founder of May Mobility.12.Using SubWaveTM sonar technology, divers can use Descent X50i to communicate with one another underwater and monitor each other's tank pressure, depth and distance to keep tabs on one another when visibility may be limited.

