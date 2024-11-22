(MENAFN- KNN India) Indore, Nov 22 (KNN) Major defence equipment manufacturers including Tata, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and Bharat Limited (BEL) presented partnership opportunities for local during Thursday's Regional Defence MSME Conclave in Indore.

The event, held at Brilliant Centre, also provided a for small and medium enterprises and start-ups to showcase their innovative defence sector solutions.

Mudita Mishra, Deputy Director-General (I&F), Ministry of Defence, opened the proceedings with a detailed overview of MSME purchase preference schemes and highlighted the Srijan portal's role in defence localisation efforts, which currently lists over 24,000 products for indigenous development.

RN Aparajit, Joint Controller, Directorate General of Quality Assurance, emphasised the critical importance of maintaining stringent quality standards throughout the defence manufacturing process.

The event featured business-to-business networking sessions where MSMEs engaged directly with defence procurement officials and major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), including Defence Public Sector Undertakings such as AWEIL, AVNL, BEL, HAL, L&T, and Tata.

These interactions provided smaller manufacturers with valuable insights into defence procurement procedures and requirements.

Financial institutions present at the conclave addressed funding mechanisms available to MSMEs in the defence manufacturing sector.

The event concluded by reinforcing the stakeholders' shared commitment to fostering innovation and strengthening India's defence manufacturing ecosystem through enhanced MSME participation.

The conclave, jointly organised by the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (MPIDC), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), brought together key stakeholders from across the defence manufacturing spectrum.

