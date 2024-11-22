(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's has taken a controversial step to dissolve seven autonomous regulatory bodies, including those overseeing competition, telecommunications, and transparency. The MORENA-led claims the reform will streamline bureaucracy and save resources, but critics warn it could undermine institutional independence and violate the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) .



The reform has sparked alarm among investors and trade partners, particularly over plans to merge the Telecommunications Institute (IFT) with the antitrust regulator COFECE under the Ministry. While the government insists this new body will maintain operational independence, skeptics argue it risks breaching USMCA provisions requiring independent oversight in key sectors. Trade disputes with the U.S. and Canada remain a looming possibility.



Deputy Economy Minister Vidal Llerenas defended the merger as compliant with USMCA standards, emphasizing its alignment with U.S. regulatory practices. He expressed confidence that these adjustments would prevent conflicts with Mexico's trade partners. However, analysts remain cautious, highlighting broader concerns about Mexico's economic stability. Moody's recently downgraded Mexico's outlook to negative, citing weakening institutions and policy effectiveness.







President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has framed the reform as part of his broader agenda to reduce government inefficiency and redirect resources toward social programs. He argues that many autonomous agencies serve private interests rather than the public good. The government estimates annual savings of 100 billion pesos from eliminating these bodies.

Mexico's Regulatory Reform Risks Trade Disputes and Investor Confidence

Opposition parties, civil society groups, and international stakeholders have criticized the move as a threat to transparency and market fairness. U.S. lawmakers have urged close monitoring to ensure Mexico adheres to its trade obligations. Investors worry that reduced regulatory oversight could favor state-owned enterprises at the expense of competition.



As the reform advances to Mexico's Senate for final approval, its potential consequences remain uncertain. While the government aims to centralize control and cut costs, it risks damaging investor trust and trade relations. The outcome will shape Mexico's economic landscape and its ability to balance efficiency with accountability in a globalized economy.

