11 Worshippers Killed By Gunmen In Northern Afghanistan
Date
11/22/2024 3:10:03 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
PUL-E-KHUMRI, Afghanistan, Nov 22 (NNN-ANA) – At least 11 worshippers were killed, by unidentified gunmen, in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan province, late yesterday, local media reported, today.
The victims were killed on the spot, as worshippers gathered at a shrine in the province's Shahr Kohna (old city) region, Nahrin district, local media quoted witnesses as saying.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
There has been no comment by any local or central government officials on the deadly attack.– NNN-ANA
