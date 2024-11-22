CM Omar Chairs Cabinet Meeting In Jammu
Date
11/22/2024 2:08:12 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held the second cabinet meeting of his government at his Jammu residence on Friday.
All cabinet ministers were present at the meeting.
Sources said that the cabinet discussed important policies to boost development and tackle key governance challenges, reported news agency KINS.
The meeting focused on public welfare, with discussions on improving administrative systems and ensuring better services for the people.
The cabinet also explored plans to strengthen governance and introduce new initiatives to benefit different sections of society.
