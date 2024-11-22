(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 22 (KUNA) --



1980 -- Kuwait Society for Advancement of Arab Children was established as an NGO aimed at developing early childhood education in the Arab world.

1990 -- Kuwait Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad met with US President George Bush in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

1999 -- Kuwait First Deputy Premier and Foreign Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated the Free Trade Zone, designed to boost contribution of private sector to national economy. The FTZ included office buildings, warehouses and an hall.

1999 -- A team of Kuwaiti and British archeologists announced discovery of graves, some dated back to the Bronze Age, in Sabbiya, north of Kuwait city. This was the first such discovery in Kuwait.

2005 -- Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah patronized the 50th anniversary of Shuwaikh High School, held at Kuwait University at Shuwaikh Area.

2011 -- Chest Hospital's Cardiac Catheterization Unit carried out four procedures to repair Mitral Valve prolapse without the need of a surgery, the first in the Middle East.

2016 -- Kuwait Fourth development plan was launched with the objective of transforming the Gulf nation into a regional financial and commercial hub, as well as creating suitable investment atmosphere and preserving natural resources.

2016 -- Kuwait and Sao Tome and Principe signed a KD-five-million agreement for Hospital Ayres de Menezes project.

2016 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD-five-million loan agreement with Gambia to fund elementary and High School education.

2017 -- Ministry of Electricity and Water imposed new consumption fees on government sector, which would pay 25 fils per kilowatt and KD four for 1,000 water gallons.

2017 -- The 45th General Assembly of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) elected KUNA Director General Sheikh Mubarak Al-Duaij as president for the next two years.

2021 -- Mohammad Murad, of Kuwait, won the Nature inFocus Photography award for his photo "Arabian Red Fox."



2022 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) announced completing a project on producing renewable fuel from rubber tires. (end)

