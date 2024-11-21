Action Against Hunger Wins Three W3 Awards

(MENAFN- 3BL) Action Against Hunger, a global leader in the fight to end hunger, is honored to accept three w3 awards, which recognize creative excellence on the web, in the non-profit category.

Action Against Hunger was recognized with a in the category“General Video: Non-Profit” for the video“Be Part of the Story: Let's End Hunger for Everyone, For Good .” The organization also won a in the category“General Video: Non-Profit” and a Silver in the category“General Video: Cause Awareness” for the video“How Conflict Disrupts Communities and Drives Humanitarian Crises .”

The first video,“Be Part of the Story: Let's End Hunger for Everyone, For Good,” highlights how hunger is predictable, preventable, and treatable. Action Against Hunger believes in collaboration not exploitation; long-term solutions, not temporary fixes; and working hand-in-hand with communities to solve hunger. The organization aims to empower people by providing the resources they need to end hunger for good.

The second video,“How Conflict Disrupts Communities and Drives Humanitarian Crises ,” shows how the world is facing the biggest refugee crisis in recent history. Around 120 million people have been forcibly displaced worldwide. Action Against Hunger notes that more forced displacement equals more hunger --- the two are closely linked. In the video, all photos were captured by Ismail Taxta. It was illustrated by Tayo Fatunla, animated by Adam Zygadlo, voiced by Fardosa Hussein and directed by Toby Madden.

About Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change and reach 21 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across 59 countries, our 8,900 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.