DAREU Releases New High-Performance Gaming And E-Sports Mouse

DAREU A980 PRO MAX Wireless Gaming Mouse with 0.85' TFT and 8K Report Rate White version

The new mouse features low latency, high-speed handling, and durable metal construction.

DONGGUAN, CHINA, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Guangdong-based computer peripheral DAREU has launched a new high-performance gaming mouse . The A980 Pro Max is available in white and black and features durable magnesium-alloy buttons, Black Mamba switches, 4K/8K Polling, and 2.4G Wireless/BT/USB Connectivity, all for $89.99.With its light yet rugged construction and low latency, the A980 Pro Max is built for the intense conditions professional gamers face in competitive matches. The A980 Pro Max brings a high-end tool for consumers across the gaming space looking for a responsive and reliable mouse.The A980 Pro Max features a 4K wireless polling rate in wireless mode, which can increase to 8K in wired mode. Users can switch between both modes for enhanced convenience and performance. Users can also experience instant response times from up to 8,000 data reports each second and close control with precise pixel tracking. The A980 Pro Max was also designed to resist interference, a common problem for today's gamers.The mouse's AIM-750U 30K optical sensor lets users operate on many surface types, including glass and textured tables. With the 750 IPS speed, 50g acceleration, and 30,000 programmable DPI, users get refined control over the moves they make on-screen. Users get a blend of performance and versatility with the A980 Pro Max.Even more, with the 0.85” TFT color display screen, users can query key information about the health and performance of the A980 Pro Max. The mouse's connection mode, battery life, current DPI, and polling rate can all be accessed. Users can also create custom GIFs for the cursor and screen. Any design can be made to add personality to the gaming experience with the A980 Pro Max.The A980 Pro Max gives users control with its programmable tri-mode connection. With its supported USB-C /BT5.1/2.4Ghz wireless mode through Bluetooth 5, users can connect to any device, including PCs, Macs, laptops, tablet devices, and Windows and macOS systems. Users can select the macros, DPI, essential functions, polling rate, and custom movies to optimize their gaming experience.The A980 Pro Max is the latest addition to DAREU's high-performance e-sports and gaming peripherals collection. As one of the industry's most trusted names, DAREU promises a game-winning performance from the A980 Pro Max that users can count on for reliable performance even during intense gaming sessions.For 16 years, DAREU has been one of the leading producers of gaming and e-sports in China. Their emphasis on practical design, high-quality production, and close relationships with the gaming and e-sports communities make them a leading player in this burgeoning space. Their knowledge of the industry and commitment to creating products players use for the most high-pressure moments has led to OEM partnerships with Logitech and Razor. The A980 Pro Max builds on their legacy and further presents DAREU as a leader in the industry.

