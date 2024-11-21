Libya Elected To Chair Of International Olive Council

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Libya has been elected to the presidency of the International Olive Council (IOC) during the 120th session of the Madrid-headquartered Council on Thursday.

The meeting also voted to accredit Libya as issuer of physico-chemical and organoleptic certificates for producers of olive oils.

The IOC, the world's only international intergovernmental organisation in the field of olive oil and table olives, agreed that Libya will host the upcoming meeting in Tripoli.

The OIC was set up in Madrid, Spain, in 1959, under the auspices of the United

