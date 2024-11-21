It’S An Athletic Holiday: Adidas And Dick’S Sporting Goods Make The Gift Of Fitness And Boxing Easier

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) to our press Kit:

Innovative adidas Boxing Gloves – TILT200 and HYBRID 250 - Now Available

In-Store and at Dick's Sporting Goods

NEW YORK and PARIS, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the holidays, adidas and DICK'S Sporting Goods have partnered to bring the best in boxing gear to DICK'S retail locations and online . Boxing enthusiasts and at all levels can gear up to participate in one of the most popular sports & fitness disciplines in the world through the adidas Tilt and Hybrid 250 boxing glove product line, and the new adidas Max system. Double D Imports SAS, the global licensee for adidas boxing and combat sports, made the announcement.

The collection officially launched in stores at DICK'S on November 15, 2024, and is meticulously designed to enhance both performance and safety for athletes of all levels, from beginners to seasoned professionals.

Developed and rigorously tested by fitness trendsetters like Ann Najjar“The Mitt Queen,” and top professional athletes, the adidas Boxing and Combat Sports line features cutting-edge design, advanced technology, and premium materials. These elements combine to deliver unmatched performance and durability, setting a new standard in boxing equipment. adidas training equipment is created to elevate performance with adidas's latest innovations, just in time for the holiday season.

Over 30 items are available online and instore, with three key highlights of the collection including:

adidas Tilt Gloves : Ergonomical and innovative, based on a game changing re-design, these boxing gloves provide superior wrist support and protection, enhancing performance during intense training and sparring sessions.

adidas Hybrid 250 Gloves : Versatile gloves featuring the unique Duo Lace Hook & Loop closure, combining the wrist and hand support of a laced glove with the convenience of a Hook & Loop closure, offering a perfect balance of comfort, protection, and durability.

adidas Max ( Online Only ): A freestanding simulated opponent sparring bag with adjustable height and realistic movement. It is part of the unique Combax 4 system that will be made available later this year.

"We are thrilled to bring our new adidas Boxing and Combat Sports line to DICK'S Sporting Goods," said Christophe Dessalles, Managing Director at Double D Imports SAS, the global licensee for adidas combat sports. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing athletes with the best tools to reach their full potential, whether they are training for competition or personal fitness goals."

At the pre-launch review of the adidas boxing gloves and gear, Mitt Queen emphasized their importance for anyone incorporating boxing into their fitness routine.“As a boxing coach and fitness expert, I can confidently say that boxing is one of the most effective full-body workouts,” said Mitt Queen.“Starting with the right gloves is essential, and the adidas Tilt200 and Hybrid 250 gloves set the standard. This holiday season, there's no better gift than the gift of fitness and boxing, and it all starts with adidas gloves, now available at DICK'S Sporting Goods.” adidas will host in-store events at select DICK'S locations, featuring demonstrations by professional athletes and coaches and opportunities for customers to experience the new products firsthand. Najjar is an adidas ambassador, exemplifying the commitment to the best in sport and fitness through her professional coaching and training business centered in San Diego. She has mastered the art of mitt holding and is one of the few female boxing trainers working in and shaping the sport.

adidas continues to lead the way in sports innovation, leveraging its expertise and dedication to athlete performance and safety. The new Boxing and Combat Sports line is a testament to this commitment, offering products that empower athletes to train harder, smarter, and achieve their goals.

For more information about the new adidas Boxing and Combat Sports product line and to find a participating DICK'S Sporting Goods store near you, visit DICKS.com.

About Double D Imports SAS

Double D Imports SAS is the global licensee of adidas boxing and combat sports categories, including all martial arts. Committed to innovation and excellence, Double D Imports SAS collaborates with boxing and sports associations worldwide to create and provide approved products for amateur and professional boxing.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on , , , and on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and X .

Contact:

Hanna Bolte, Bolte Media

... ; 310-497-5586

