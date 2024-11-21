Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets And Cabinetry Unveils Durable Polyaspartic Coating For Garage Floors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinets Garage Flooring Promotion

Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinets Garage Flooring - through November 30, 2024

Behind Closed Doors unveils durable, eco-friendly Polyaspartic Coating for garage floors. Quick-curing, chemical & UV-resistant. Limited-time promo available!

OCEAN VIEW, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry is pleased to announce the addition of Polyaspartic Coating to its product offerings, a new garage flooring option known for its durability, eco-friendliness, and suitability for multi-functional spaces. This innovative coating is designed to meet the growing demand for high-performance garage floors that accommodate a range of uses, from vehicle parking to home gym activities.As garages increasingly serve as versatile spaces, flooring solutions must withstand heavy use, including exposure to chemical spills, high loads, and temperature fluctuations. Unlike traditional epoxy, polyaspartic coating offers faster curing times, greater resistance to UV damage, and enhanced durability.“Polyaspartic coating is an excellent option for clients looking to create a resilient and easy-to-maintain foundation for their garage,” said Paul Manna of Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry.“This product allows us to address our clients' need for both functionality and style in one high-quality solution.”The polyaspartic coating offers a range of features, including:Enhanced Durability: Known for its high impact and load-bearing strength.Quick Drying: Cures in one hour, allowing for faster project completion.Heat & Chemical Resistance: Protects against oils, gasoline, and other chemicals.UV Stability: Reduces fading, keeping the flooring vibrant over time.Easy Maintenance: Non-porous surface that resists dirt and grime.To mark the launch, Behind Closed Doors is offering a limited-time promotion on polyaspartic flooring with qualifying cabinetry projects.For more information, please visit BCDclosets or contact ....About Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and CabinetryBehind Closed Doors has been a trusted provider of custom storage solutions for over 25 years, delivering quality cabinetry and organizational designs across Delaware and East Maryland.

