The New York Climate Exchange Announces $10 Million Gift From Glenn And Eva Andersson-Dubin, MD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Pledge will support capital projects, research, and operational activities

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The New York Climate Exchange, "The Exchange," a first-of-its-kind organization working to implement innovative climate solutions in New York City and across the globe, today announced a $10 million gift from Glenn Dubin and his wife, Eva Andersson-Dubin, MD. The pledge will be used to support The Exchange's critical capital projects, faculty research, community programs, student activities, and conferences, among other operational activities.

"In its first year of operation, The Exchange has begun to show how our unique partner network can drive forward climate solutions," said

Stephen Hammer, Chief Executive Officer of The Exchange. "We're grateful to the Dubin Family Foundation for this very generous gift which will help us dramatically expand the scale of impact we can have on pressing climate challenges and opportunities."

Richard L. McCormick, Co-Chair of The New York Climate Exchange Board of Directors and Interim President of Stony Brook University, added: "The Exchange provides a platform for researchers and experts from multiple disciplines, institutions and nations to come together to tackle one of our world's most pressing challenges. We are incredibly grateful to Glenn and Eva for their partnership and for their investment in the critical work that is taking place in this global hub of education, research, and action."

The eight-figure gift unlocks an additional $10 million from the Simons Foundation's 1:1 matching gift challenge, resulting in a total impact of $20 million.

"The imperative need for collaborative climate solutions grows clearer with each passing day,"

said Glenn Dubin. "With an innovative model leveraging the collective power of education, research, workforce development, policy development, and public programming, along with the continued leadership of Stony Brook University, it is our sincere belief that The Exchange will be a catalyst for groundbreaking innovation in the climate solution space."

The Exchange was selected in April 2023, following a two-year competitive process seeking an educational and research partner to anchor a cross-sector center dedicated to developing and scaling climate solutions for New York City and beyond. The Exchange will eventually be housed in a state-of-the-art facility on Governors Island, set to open in 2028.

About The New York Climate Exchange

The New York Climate Exchange ("The Exchange") is a new not-for-profit designed to accelerate climate solutions. Our diverse coalition of partners-committed and prepared to collectively disrupt the status quo-incorporates local and global perspectives on climate change from academia, the private sector, and community-level organizations; this multidisciplinary coalition speaks to the collaboration necessary to unlock integrated and scalable approaches to climate change. While The Exchange will be headquartered at a dedicated campus on Governors Island, its spirit and influence extends beyond the Island into New York City and across the country and world.

More information can be found at .

About the Dubin Family Foundation

The Dubin Family Foundation was established in 2002 by Glenn Dubin and his wife, Eva Andersson-Dubin, MD. Based in New York City, The Foundation uses a

programmatic focus to fight poverty, provide access to higher education opportunities for first generation students, improve the standard of care for breast cancer patients, advance medical research and support the arts. For more information, visit:

SOURCE The Dubin Family Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED