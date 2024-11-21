Going For Gold In The Golden Triangle Interview With Expert Thomas Parilla And Dan Stuart Of (TSX-V: JUGR)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a global investor news source covering and metals releases today's Exploring Mining Podcast , featuring a special conversation with Thomas Parilla, President of The Parilla Group, and Dan Stuart , President, Director, and CEO of Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR )

In this episode, host Cali Van Zant, and Thomas Parilla and Dan Stuart discuss the potential positive impact of Trump's Presidency on the mining sector, particularly in the United States and Canada. Trump's emphasis on strategic minerals and precious metals could lead to a more streamlined permitting process, benefiting exploration and mining companies.

Also discussed is the potential for increased investment in Canadian mining projects, with Dan mentioning a recent investment from the US government in a Quebec graphite play. We also discuss what it might mean for Trump's policies on the junior mining sector in BC and if it could lead to a more favorable environment for exploration and mining companies.

When discussing Juggernaut Resources, Dan talks about the history and opportunities in the Golden Triangle in BC. He talks about upcoming drill results from Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR ), its burn rate, plans for their continued drill program for 2025, and Trump's role in the future of junior mining.

Highlights on Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR )

- Juggernaut to release drill results for 6,500 meters of drilling from Midas and Bingo properties. -- Dan to present at the AME Roundup Core Shack from January 20th to 22nd at the Vancouver Convention Center.

- Juggernaut to plan 2025 drilling program for Midas and Bingo properties.

About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is a precious metals project generator in the geopolitically stable jurisdiction of Canada, focused on the prolific geologic setting of northwestern British Columbia encompassing the Golden Triangle

About Thomas Parilla

President of The Parilla Investment Group with 22 Years' Experience on Wall Street beginning with Morgan Stanley, and then as a Series 24 Principal with National City Bank. Strong Background in Domestic and International Investment Banking with a strict Focus on the Mining Sector for the past 10 Years mainly in North America.

