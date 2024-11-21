Ukraine's Military Confirms Destruction Of Russia's Command Post In Kursk Region
11/21/2024 3:11:27 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Dzhmil (Bumblebee) 78th Separate Airborne Assault Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Raid 413th Battalion of Unmanned Systems hit the command post of Russian troops near Maryino, Kursk region.
The Unmanned Systems Forces reported this via Telegram, uploading the relevant video.
"The task was executed by the forces of the Harpoon crew from the Raid 413th Battalion of Unmanned Systems in cooperation with the integrated detachment of unmanned systems from the Dzhmil 78th Separate Airborne Assault Regiment," the statement reads.
As the military noted, the operation to spot fire and document the results of fire damage to the enemy's command post in the area of the Maryino settlement in Kursk region was successfully performed by operators from the Unmanned Systems Forces.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian military for the first time employed British Storm Shadow cruise missiles to attack military facilities on Russian soil.
