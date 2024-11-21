A Family Saga For The Ages: The Golden Family’S Story Of Faith, Fortitude, And Fate

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of FROM THE PLANTATION TO ME AN AMERICAN STORY

Charleston, SC, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ancestry remains a compelling topic for many adults; by finding out where and from whom you come, you can develop a deeper understanding of your life and your role in the world.

For James A Golden, he traced his lineage back to 1887, when the cry of a newborn baby signaled the beginning of a family story that spans generations. Philip Golden, once a slave, was freed and began a family legacy still intact today. In an evocative moment in the narrative, Philip looks down at his newborn son, Cleveland, and remarks on the depth of love he has for what God allowed him to build.

“You will be taken on a journey back in time where a freed slave began the family that led to me,” said James.“It's a love story, a life story, and an American story.”

Readers of From the Plantation to Me and American Story will feel the Golden family's triumphs, losses, and unwavering faith on each page.

About the Author:

James A Golden, a former Wall Street Executive, was born and raised in New York, navigating life between lower Manhattan and Brooklyn. His life took a turn when he spent a significant year with his grandfather, a South Carolina farm owner, absorbing lessons that would later shape his career.

Now retired, Golden is actively involved in community service in Arizona. He presides over a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting veterans and their families. His experiences, from the bustling streets of New York to the tranquil plantations of South Carolina, are beautifully encapsulated in his book, From the Plantation to Me an American Story.

