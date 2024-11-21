Wisconsin Goat Producer Elevates US Goat Farming - Appears In National TV Show And Offers Education To Meat Goat Farmers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In the pasture at Cylon Rolling Acres in Deer Park Wisconsin; Leslie Svacina (middle left) teaches Jess Pryles, (middle right) how to move a portable fence line for goats and sheep during the filming of the Hardcore Carnivore tv show. The episode aired on November 4th.

The Hardcore Carnivore TV Show, films episode highlighting goat meat at Cylon Rolling Acres. Showcasing grass-fed goats and how to prepare and cook goat meat.

- Leslie Svacina, Owner of Cylon Rolling Acres and grazingwithleslieDEER PARK, WI, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In 2014 Leslie Svacina, began Cylon Rolling Acres, a meat goat farm in Western Wisconsin, with a goal to sell goat meat directly to consumers through a farm website, helping families access goat meat in the United States.After 10 years of pasture raising goats, promoting goat meat to consumers, and being asked to teach aspiring meat goat farmers how to do both; Leslie and her goat farm, Cylon Rolling Acres were invited to be on a national television show called the Hardcore Carnivore. The Hardcore Carnivore is hosted by Jess Pryles, who is a live fire cook, meat science expert and author. The premise of the show is Pryles travels the country to meet with farmers and ranchers to cook and learn about alternate animal proteins. Cylon Rolling Acres was specifically chosen to highlight goat meat.If the name Hardcore Carnivore rings a bell, it is because Pryles also started a seasoning company of the same name about eight years ago. Pryles, originally from Australia made a life changing visit to Texas, being introduced to Texas barbeque for the first time. This began a fascination with meat, the factors that influence the flavor and that of course includes how it is prepared.By sharing her journey into the world of meat and cooking meat, the show host hopes to encourage others to expand their own food and cooking experiences. The Svacina family hosted Pryles and a production crew in August 2023 to film the episode over two days, including spending time with her goat (and sheep) herd grazing and in the kitchen cooking goat. The episode originally aired on Nov. 4 on the Outdoor Channel. You can watch the Cylon Rolling Acres episode by tuning into your local provider that carries the Outdoor Channel.It was a culmination of raising goats, promoting goat meat and sharing it all on social media that led to being invited to do an episode of the Hardcore Carnivore. Early on in her farming journey, Leslie knew if she wanted to pasture raise goats and sell the products, she would be doing the groundwork herself, given there is not an established commodity group/USDA check off program to promote goat meat to consumers like exist for other proteins in the US. Svacina began sharing the nutritional benefits of goat meat directly to consumers, working with chefs to feature goat meat on menus, as well as with food bloggers to develop goat meat recipes.In the process of building her farm and sharing on social media, other farmers in the meat goat space started asking Svacina for advice, not only how to raise goats with rotational grazing practices, but also how to market goat meat. In response to the requests, Leslie has taught many in-person workshops, then took it one step further and developed an educational website called grazingwithleslie. Grazingwithleslie is a digital resource for farmers and ranchers to learn more about raising meat goats, grazing practices and marketing goat meat.Most notable is a four-week online course for farmers, called the Goat Meat Marketing Academy, which covers in depth the goat meat market and industry, consumer trends, raising goats for direct marketing, meat processing and licensing, and marketing strategies. This is a self-paced academy students can complete on their own time. The newest offer is a course called Goat Meat Cuts and Value-Added Products , this one covers all the possible cuts of goat meat as an introduction for any farmer looking at selling goat meat directly to consumers. The course also includes a bonus slow and low cooking class.While still a young industry in the US, there were 1.95 million meat goats as of January 2024 according to the USDA. It is Leslie's hope that we can collectively provide more resources for farmers to both raise goats, and effectively market and sell the meat to families across the country. To learn more about Svacina's farm visit and to learn more about her goat meat marketing and grazing resources for farmers visit .About Cylon Rolling AcresCylon Rolling Acres is a grass-fed livestock farm in Western Wisconsin. The Svacina family raises goats and sheep on pasture using rotational grazing and regenerative farming practices.

