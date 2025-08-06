Firestone Kicks Off 125Th Anniversary

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Company honors legacy and pioneering spirit with year-long celebration

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced a year-long celebration to commemorate the 125anniversary of its iconic Firestone brand. Marking more than a century as a leader in the tire industry in performance, dependability and value, Firestone is honoring the milestone through a series of new product launches, experiences and celebrations through August 2026.

“Founder Harvey S. Firestone was a pioneer whose life, legacy and commitment to customers remain engrained in our DNA today,” said Scott Damon, Chief Executive Officer, Bridgestone West and Group President, Bridgestone Americas.“We continuously strive to innovate-improving our customers' lives with our products, services and solutions-and adapt to the evolving needs of tomorrow.”

Celebrating 125 Years of Firestone

Vagabonds Expeditions

The year of commemoration will showcase Firestone's unwavering commitment to delivering trusted products and solutions consumers can count on, along with its deep-rooted heritage and vision for the future of mobility. Celebrations will include new product launches across segments and engaging anniversary activations, all designed to honor the brand's storied past and connect with consumers, customers and partners throughout this milestone year.

To kick off its 125anniversary, Firestone hosted storytellers on a curated off-road drive program through the remote terrains of Bighorn National Forest in Wyoming. As one of the U.S. states with the lowest population densities, Wyoming evokes the spirit of Harvey's early 1900s“Vagabonds” journeys through sparsely populated landscapes with Thomas Edison, Henry Ford and John Burroughs.

New Firestone Product Launches

This off-road expedition represents a modern reflection of those historic adventures, celebrating the brand's roots in exploration, capability, durability and confidence on the road less traveled. Throughout the anniversary celebration, Firestone will share more“Vagabonds” experiences with storytellers in America's backcountry and remote lands to recount the brand's history and Harvey's legacy.

INDYCAR Racing

Firestone will introduce a range of new products designed to continue pushing the boundaries of performance and reliability. The brand plans to unveil multiple innovative tire solutions across the consumer replacement and commercial segments between late 2025 and 2026.

Teammate, Consumer and Trade Show Engagements

Firestone's motorsports legacy dates back to nearly the same time as the founding of the brand, with its first win at the Indianapolis 500 in 1911. This year that legacy continues as part of Firestone's 125anniversary celebrations throughout the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. Now in its 26consecutive season as the exclusive tire supplier, celebrations will include activations surrounding the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 May 24, 2026.







King of the Hammers in Johnson Valley, California (Jan. 22-Feb. 7, 2026)



Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona (May 15-17, 2026) The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (May 24, 2026)

The company will have a significant presence at industry-leading events and trade shows throughout the year, showcasing its Firestone tire lines and air springs. At select events, attendees can experience“The Firestone Journey,” a traveling exhibit that will offer an immersive digital experience paired with authentic artifacts from the Firestone Archives-one of America's oldest corporate collections. This exhibit provides a unique opportunity to discover how Firestone has played a pivotal role in transforming America from“then” to“now” through rarely seen historical objects and interactive content. Appearances throughout the year will serve as a tribute to Firestone's legacy and a bold statement of what lies ahead. A few of those events and activations include:

Storied Legacy: From Harvey S. Firestone's Vision to Global Icon

Firestone's legacy began 125 years ago with the pioneering spirit of its founder, Harvey S. Firestone. Establishing the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company in Akron, Ohio, on Aug. 3, 1900, Harvey was driven by a revolutionary belief: The key to business success was providing“extra quality and extra value at no extra cost.” This foundational vision quickly propelled Firestone to prominence, making it inseparable from American infrastructure. From pioneering the“Ship By Truck” movement to“putting the farm on rubber” with the first pneumatic tractor tire, Firestone consistently revolutionized mobility and industry.

After Harvey's passing in 1938, the company continued its trajectory of growth by expanding globally, all the while continuing to improve the lives of everyday American drivers. In 1988, Firestone merged with Bridgestone, solidifying its position as one of the world's largest tire and rubber companies. The Firestone brand remains a household name, reaffirming its deep roots in motorsports with more than 75 Indianapolis 500 victories and launching top-selling product lines like Destination tires.

Today, Firestone is a testament to dependability and reliability, continuously embodying the uncompromising spirit that its founder instilled. Firestone remains dedicated to offering products and solutions that help people take life head-on.