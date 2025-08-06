403
Firestone Kicks Off 125Th Anniversary
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Company honors legacy and pioneering spirit with year-long celebration
Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced a year-long celebration to commemorate the 125th anniversary of its iconic Firestone brand. Marking more than a century as a leader in the tire industry in performance, dependability and value, Firestone is honoring the milestone through a series of new product launches, experiences and celebrations through August 2026. “Founder Harvey S. Firestone was a pioneer whose life, legacy and commitment to customers remain engrained in our DNA today,” said Scott Damon, Chief Executive Officer, Bridgestone West and Group President, Bridgestone Americas.“We continuously strive to innovate-improving our customers' lives with our products, services and solutions-and adapt to the evolving needs of tomorrow.” Celebrating 125 Years of Firestone The year of commemoration will showcase Firestone's unwavering commitment to delivering trusted products and solutions consumers can count on, along with its deep-rooted heritage and vision for the future of mobility. Celebrations will include new product launches across segments and engaging anniversary activations, all designed to honor the brand's storied past and connect with consumers, customers and partners throughout this milestone year.
Vagabonds Expeditions
New Firestone Product Launches
INDYCAR Racing
Teammate, Consumer and Trade Show Engagements
King of the Hammers in Johnson Valley, California (Jan. 22-Feb. 7, 2026)
Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona (May 15-17, 2026)
The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (May 24, 2026)
Today, Firestone is a testament to dependability and reliability, continuously embodying the uncompromising spirit that its founder instilled. Firestone remains dedicated to offering products and solutions that help people take life head-on.
