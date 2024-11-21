SPZI: JP3E Commenced Initial Shipment For Sugar Commodity Contract

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP 3E Holdings, Inc. (OTC: SPZI), through its wholly owned subsidiary, JP Global, PTE, LTD, per contract, successfully shipped 300 metric tons of ICUMSA 45 Sugar to the purchaser. This initial sugar delivery triggers the allocation of the full year of sugar deliveries.







The origin of the shipment was Brazil, South America, destined for Turkey. This inaugural transaction, negotiated and funded through our newly launched Trade Finance platform in collaboration with Bloxcross, highlights the success of our innovative approach to global trade, enabling faster and more efficient outcomes. This sugar delivery, fortified by Bloxcross' trade financing platform, solidifies the supply chain, elevating and enhancing our business operations, facilitating sugars contracts of monthly shipments spanning an entire year of extremely profitable sugar contracts.

This foundational sugar transaction, enabled by our newly launched Bloxcross Trade Finance platform, evidences the strength and dynamic nature of our innovative global trade approach.

“The Bloxcross Trade Finance platform is the glue, locking in these very profitable transactions, particularly while spanning several months and multiple shipments," said John K. Park, Chairman and President of JP3E.

Diego Baez, CEO of Bloxcross, Inc. and CEO of JP3E, added,“With the Bloxcross platform, we're transforming trade finance by enabling seamless transactions and enhancing profitability. This shipment marks the beginning of even greater opportunities."

This shipment confirms a new horizon for the growth of JP3E as we persist in multiplying the growth of our operations in the global commodity trading market to achieve new levels of unprecedented profitability, transaction after transaction, commodity after commodity.

About JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

JP3E is a global leader in commodity trading, known for its innovative approach to optimizing trade processes and solutions across numerous sectors. With a commitment to sustainability and market leadership, JP3E continues to drive new trends and solutions in global commodity markets.

About Bloxcross, Inc.

Bloxcross is at the forefront of financial technology, specializing in blockchain-based solutions for cross-border payments and trade finance. Dedicated to streamlining global financial transactions, Bloxcross provides secure, fast, and cost-effective services to clients worldwide. To learn more about their groundbreaking solutions, visit .

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are“forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, and estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

