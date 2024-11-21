PM Modi Visits Indian Arrival Monument In Guyana

(MENAFN- IANS) Georgetown, Nov 21 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi visited the Indian Arrival Monument at Monument Gardens in Georgetown, Guyana on Thursday.

He was accompanied by PM of Guyana Brig (Retd) Mark Phillips.

An ensemble of Tassa Drums welcomed the Prime Minister as he paid floral tribute at the Arrival Monument.

Paying homage at the monument, the Prime Minister recalled the struggle and sacrifices of the Indian diaspora and their pivotal contribution to preserving and promoting Indian culture and tradition in Guyana.

He planted a Bel Patra sapling at the monument.

The monument is a replica of the first ship which arrived in Guyana in 1838 bringing indentured migrants from India. It was gifted by India to the people of Guyana in 1991.

Earlier, PM Modi also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in the historic Promenade Gardens in Georgetown.

He recalled Bapu's eternal values of peace and non-violence which continue to guide humanity. The statue was installed in commemoration of Gandhiji's 100th birth anniversary in 1969.

PM Modi said that Mahatma Gandhi's ideals and teachings transcend the country's borders and it shows up in his revered tributes to the Mahatma during his multiple foreign trips.

The reverence for Mahatma Gandhi extends beyond domestic initiatives, finding expression in PM Modi's diplomatic engagements worldwide.

Till date, there have been numerous occasions where PM Modi paid tribute to the Mahatma on international soil, a testament to his effort to keep Gandhi ji's legacy alive and relevant on the global stage.