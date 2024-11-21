TRIBUNAL JUSTICE's PETRI HAWKINS BYRD AND MAKITA BOND SHARE THEIR JOURNEYS IN EXCLUSIVE REEL URBAN NEWS FEATURE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Petri Hawkins Byrd, a household name from his time as bailiff on Judge Judy, returns to the screen as one of two bailiffs on Tribunal Justice, Prime Video's latest courtroom series created by Judge Judy Sheindlin. In a new interview with Reel Urban News, Byrd and his wife, Emmy-nominated producer Makita Bond, share their personal and professional journeys, offering audiences an intimate look at the couple's inspiring resilience and dedication.

In the feature, Byrd reflects on his transition to Tribunal Justice and his new role, bringing a steady presence alongside three distinguished judges – Judge Patrica Di Mango, Judge Tanya Acker, and Judge Judy's son, Judge Adam Levy.“It's a different vibe,” Byrd shares in the interview.“With Judge Judy, it was just me and the boss for 25 years. Now, I have three judges and an extra bailiff in the courtroom.” Alongside Byrd is fellow bailiff Cassandra Britt, a 31-year LAPD veteran, adding a new dynamic to the show's engaging format.

Makita Bond, an Emmy-nominated daytime television producer and courageous brain tumor survivor, shares her powerful story of resilience in this exclusive feature. Her journey highlights her strength and passion as she continues her career in television production. Together, Bond and Byrd provide a compelling narrative of perseverance, shared purpose, and their enduring connection.

Michael Reel, founder of Reel Urban News, describes the significance of capturing these dual stories:“Petri Hawkins Byrd and Makita Bond exemplify resilience, professionalism, and love. Their journeys together remind us of the strength in shared purpose and mutual support.”

Watch the full profile to explore more of Byrd and Bond's inspiring paths in television and life. Find the interview here , offering audiences a rare glimpse into their lives both on and off the screen.

