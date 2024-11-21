Bioburden Testing Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Outsourcing Surge Boosts Bioburden Testing Services As Cmos Expand Globally

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioburden Testing Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Product (Consumables, Instruments), Test, Application, End-use, and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioburden testing market size is expected to reach USD 3.22 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period. The market is expected to showcase upward trend in the forthcoming years owing to growing concerns about product safety. This has led to various government initiatives to promote microbiological safety testing tools.



A number of publications released by organizations to promote awareness regarding microbiological safety testing is broadening the future growth prospects of bioburden testing. For instance, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control published Biosafety in Microbiological and Biomedical Laboratories (BMBL), which includes information pertaining to laboratory biosecurity and risk assessment, decontamination and sterilization, and biological toxins and biosafety levels in laboratories.

Growth of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and food and beverage industries have contributed to the high growth of the bioburden testing market. In addition, increase in R&D investments by prominent companies is expected to encourage end users to adopt highly efficient bioburden testing tools to counter possible losses due to microbial contamination. Moreover, requirement for basic drug safety data requirements for preclinical studies is expected to fuel the demand for bioburden testing tools.

Bioburden Testing Market Report Highlights

On the basis of product, consumables segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to a wide use of culture media and reagents and kits.

The PCR instruments facilitate rapid analysis of bacterial bioburden, thus, fostering high market growth.

The aerobic count-testing held largest market share in 2023 due to easy isolation of aerobic bacteria by culture media.

Raw material testing is anticipated to showcase lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of product recalls and concern regarding product quality.

On the basis of end-use, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominated the market in 2023 owing to the high growth of this industry.

The number of CMOs is increasing significantly, which has led to a rise in outsourcing services, thus, driving the segment growth. North America held the largest revenue share in 2023 due to high R&D spending by key companies and high healthcare spending in the U.S. The leading players in the Bioburden Testing market include:

Charles River Laboratories

Merck KGaA

SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA.

WuXi AppTec

BD

North American Science Associates, LLC

Nelson Laboratories, LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

BIOMERIEUX Pacific Biolabs Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Bioburden Testing Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Billion)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Bioburden Testing Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Bioburden Testing Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Bioburden Testing Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Consumables

4.3.1. Consumables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1.1. Culture Media

4.3.1.2. Reagents and Kits

4.4. Instruments

4.4.1. Instruments Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.1. Automated Microbial Identification Systems

4.4.1.2. PCR Instruments

Chapter 5. Bioburden Testing Market: Test Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Bioburden Testing Market: Test Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Aerobic Count Testing

5.4. Anaerobic Count Testing

5.5. Fungi/Mold Count Testing

5.6. Spore Count Testing

Chapter 6. Bioburden Testing Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Bioburden Testing Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Raw Material Testing

6.3.1. Raw Material Testing Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Medical Device Testing

6.5. In-Process Material Testing

6.6. Sterilization Validation Testing

6.7. Equipment Cleaning Validation

Chapter 7. Bioburden Testing Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Bioburden Testing Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

7.3.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Medical Device Manufacturers

7.5. Contract Manufacturing Organizations

7.6. Manufacturers of Food & Beverage and Agricultural Products

7.7. Microbial Testing Laboratories

Chapter 8. Bioburden Testing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Bioburden Testing Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

9.2. Company Categorization

9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. Participant's Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

