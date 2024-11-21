PERFECT GAME ADDS 22,000 YOUTH TEAMS THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH ALL LEAGUE BASEBALL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

All League Baseball Re-brands to Perfect Game SEC

SANFORD, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Perfect Game , the world's largest youth baseball and softball and scouting service, today announced a transformative partnership with All League Baseball that will bring 22,000 baseball teams into the Perfect Game family. As part of the agreement, All League Baseball will rebrand to Perfect Game SEC, further solidifying Perfect Game's presence across the southeastern United States.

Perfect Game has partnered with All League Baseball to add 22,000 travel baseball teams to the PG family. All League Baseball has been rebranded to Perfect Game SEC

Continue Reading

The partnership spans key territories, including North Carolina, South Carolina and sections of Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia. Teams from all levels – AA (D3), AAA (D2), Majors (D1) and showcase programs – will now participate under the Perfect Game umbrella.

With 80% of the participating teams aged 7U-13U and 20% at 14U and above, this initiative emphasizes growth and development at every stage of youth baseball. Perfect Game SEC will oversee 250 events over 32 to 38 weekends throughout 2025, ensuring year-round opportunities for competition and advancement.

"Perfect Game's commitment to growing the game of baseball aligns perfectly with this partnership," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "With our unified vision and the launch of Perfect Game SEC, together we will provide unparalleled opportunities for youth athletes, the coaches and the families throughout the Southeast United States."

"This is a game-changer in the youth sports space and we are thrilled to partner with Perfect Game as it will provide unparalleled opportunities for young athletes to reach their full potential," said Dominick Ferraro, Managing Member of Perfect Game SEC. "Our vision is to provide a world-class baseball experience for all. Partnering with Perfect Game allows us to further invest in our youth and high school programs."

This partnership highlights Perfect Game's mission to grow the game of baseball through innovative events, expanded reach, and opportunities for athletes of all skill levels to showcase their talent.

Media contact:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,034 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 14,466 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2023 Draft, for example, 95 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

SOURCE Perfect Game USA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED