Russian Strike On Kryvyi Rih Leaves 26 Injured, Including Two Minors
11/21/2024 10:09:40 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescue operations at the site of the Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih have been completed.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"All necessary assistance is being provided to the affected population. Psychologists are working on-site, and a warming station has been set up. The operations are now complete," the statement reads.
A total of 26 people were injured as a result of the strike, including two children.
Also, SES personnel rescued three individuals following the attack.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Thursday, November 21, Russian forces carried out a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, causing significant damage and casualties.
