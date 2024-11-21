Silversky Awarded Intelisys 2024 Top Engineering Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky , a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed extended detection and response (MxDR) services, has been recognized by Intelisys, a leading services distributor of connectivity and cloud services as the Top Engineering Team .

The recognition honors supplier partners for consistently going above and beyond to deliver excellence, support and value to Intelisys Sales Partners.

SilverSky has experienced significant growth and adoption of our Lightning MxDR service since implementing a channel-focused go-to-market strategy in 2021.

"We are honored to receive this award from Intelisys," says Mike Viruso, SVP of Sales. "Since joining the company, my goal has been to build a 100% channel-focused sales team. This award validates that we chose the right strategy. Our commitment to enabling partners to identify client needs and position solutions that address the ever-evolving threat landscape and increasing regulatory compliance requirements will continue to drive value for our partners and fuel exponential growth moving forward."

Winners were selected by

Intelisys based on a number of criteria which include, but are not limited to, revenue performance, new logo billings, year-over-year growth, and overall impact of their solutions and programs in the channel.

"We are excited to recognize our supplier partners who go above and beyond in delivering exceptional value and support to our Sales Partners," said Paul Constantine, Senior Vice President, Supplier Services,

Intelisys. "We'd like to extend congratulations to SilverSky for their recognition as Top Engineering Team .

Their achievements this year have set a standard for excellence, driving growth within the channel. We look forward to building on this success and achieving even greater milestones together in the future."

The awards were presented to the honorees during

Intelisys Channel Connect in Nashville, Tennessee.

About

SilverSky

Medium-sized enterprises face the same cybersecurity threats, compliance mandates, and business risks as Fortune 500 companies. SilverSky is a leader in enabling these companies to meet regulatory requirements, proactively respond to threats, and rapidly reduce risk. State-of-the-art Managed xDR services are delivered through its SOCs, which were developed based on military-grade security, and are powered by the latest integrated technology. SilverSky has more than 20 years of operational success defending thousands of customers in some of the most demanding and regulated industry sectors. Visit

.

