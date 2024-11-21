Planet Home Lending Opens Office In Pahrump, Nevada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Planet Home Lending , a leading national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, has tapped Branch Manager Heather Battaglia (NMLS ID#224359) and her team-Mortgage Loan Officer Jason Fraley (NMLS ID#2010025), Licensed Loan Officer Assistant Joziah Stauffer (NMLS ID# 2030761) and Processor Juliette O'Clair- to expand its presence with a new location in Pahrump, Nevada.Battaglia brings 30 years of experience in mortgage originations. While she and her team are well-versed in a variety of loan products, she has noticed a growing interest in construction loans, as well as loans for manufactured homes and first-time homebuyers.“We are really dialed into the community here and understand what they need,” Battaglia said.“I've spent 23 years here, and during that time, I've worked with all kinds of borrowers-from retirees to first-time homebuyers. There's never a dull moment in the mortgage industry. That diversity in clients and financial situations gives my team a high level of agility. The borrowers in the“Water Rock” community rely on us to understand their financial needs, and with Planet's broad range of loan products, we can continue to build strong, lasting relationships.”First-time homebuyers in the area don't have to wait to save for a down payment. In addition to Planet's stand-alone Down Payment Assistance Programs, the team has access to programs through the Nevada Housing Division and Nevada Rural Housing Authority. These programs will continue to help Battaglia and her team serve more homebuyers.“Heather and her team bring a wealth of local knowledge and dedication to the table,” said John Bosley, President of Mortgage Lending at Planet Home Lending.“Their commitment to understanding the unique needs of the Pahrump community, coupled with their expertise in diverse loan products, embodies the customer-first approach we value at Planet. We're thrilled to have them join the Planet family, equipped with the tools and resources needed to provide unparalleled service to homebuyers in Nevada.”Planet's other offerings, such as One-Time Close (OTC) new home construction loans, the buy-before-you-sell Purchase EDGE program, and financing for affordable manufactured homes, give the Pahrump team the opportunity to help more borrowers achieve homeownership and increase its market share.About Planet Financial Group , LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group , LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn., (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit .

