Pentera Recognized On Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sustained Excellence: 520% ARR growth reflects Pentera's leadership in security testing

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera , the leader in automated security validation, is making its second consecutive year on the Deloitte Fast 500TM as one of North America's fastest-growing companies. The recognition builds on a strong year for the cybersecurity leader and follows Pentera's inclusion as one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies

on the 5000

earlier this year.

In the crowded cybersecurity market, Pentera attributes its 520% ARR growth to its platform's technological leadership and ability to address the rising demand for automated security testing and validation.

With the launch of Pentera Cloud earlier this year, Pentera's automated security validation platform caters to all attack surfaces: internal networks, cloud environments and web-facing assets. With Pentera, enterprises can proactively test their existing security to reduce exploitable security exposure with unparalleled efficiency.

"Today's cyber threat landscape demands a shift from reactive detection and response to continuous, proactive security testing and validation," said Scott Merkle, VP Sales, Americas. "Pentera's attack engine is by far the most robust on the market in terms of both breadth and depth of attack techniques. Trusted by over 1,000 enterprises globally, our platform enables our customers to maximize the effectiveness of their security investments and solidify their cyber resilience."

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the

markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

About Pentera

Pentera is the market leader in Automated Security Validation, empowering companies to proactively test all their cybersecurity controls against the latest cyberattacks. Pentera identifies true risk across the entire attack surface, guiding remediation to effectively reduce exposure. The company's security validation capabilities are essential for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) operations. Thousands of security professionals around the world trust Pentera to close security gaps before threat actors can exploit them.

For more information, visit: pentera

Media Contact

Noam Hirsch

Senior PR Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Pentera

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED