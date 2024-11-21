Fired-Up For The Future: How Sonny's BBQ Turns 2024 Achievements Into 2025 Opportunities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Barbecue brand has the recipe for success amid challenging economic conditions

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S onny's BBQ , the purpose-driven BBQ restaurant known for quality BBQ and spreading kindness in the communities they serve, always thinks big. Heading into a new year, the brand is not only reflecting on the past twelve months, but preparing the initiatives that will propel their momentum into 2025. Amidst a challenging year for the restaurant industry, Sonny's BBQ continues to ensure future success by embracing technological advancements to enhance the customer experience and adapting to consumer preferences, attracting qualified franchise candidates and deepening community connections through the expansion of kindness initiatives in local markets to foster strong relationships between Sonny's and the guests they serve.

The brand's key initiatives that led to their success in 2024 included:



Leadership enhancements including the naming of Shannon Snell as Head Pitmaster and Kris Larson as Vice President of Franchise Development

Launch of the mobile app and loyalty program offering exclusive rewards to Sonny's customers

Enhancing Everyday Deals to offer customers more value from their favorite menu items

Introduction of a new seasonal menu, reacting to changing customer preferences for limited-time offers and unique flavors Responding to economic shifts with operational flexibility by streamlining business processes to enhance efficiency while maintaining quality

A pillar of Sonny's 2024 success was the introduction of "It's Always Sonny's Here," a brand campaign launched in July to capture the spirit of BBQ through existing customer enthusiasm and new audience touchpoints. "The campaign emphasized Sonny's mission of spreading joy by encouraging guests to savor moments with loved ones and create meaningful memories while enjoying delicious BBQ," said Peter Frey, Sonny's BBQ's Chief Brand Officer. The integrated campaign delivered exceptional results, including a 33 percent increase in brand awareness and 28 percent growth in brand consideration across digital advertising, PR and social channels and positioned Sonny's as a go-to source for positivity and togetherness.

Sonny's implementation of technology to meet guests' evolving dining preferences was most successfully reflected with the launch of their mobile app, including a loyalty program which offers exclusive rewards for dedicated BBQ lovers. Since the launch in June, the loyalty program has over 320,000 members and has generated nearly $14 million dollars in revenue. Sonny's plans to continue to grow their mobile app and reward loyalty members through app enhancements and continued exclusive deal offerings.

While the U.S. food industry has been navigating a complex economic landscape characterized by inflation leading to increased food and labor costs, shifting consumer behaviors and operational challenges, Sonny's has demonstrated resilience and adaptability.

"2024 has been a year of refinement. Industry insights and guest feedback have heavily informed our value equation, and the learnings have steered our focus to four key areas: price, quality, hospitality and guest experience," said Billy Brewer, COO of Sonny's BBQ. "As we set our sights on the new year, growth is going to become a core pillar to the Sonny's story with the goal to open new locations, execute new designs and utilize technology to boost our industry-leading hospitality."

Amid economic challenges, Sonny's BBQ aims to strengthen its market presence and continue its legacy of serving quality BBQ by attracting qualified franchise candidates to expand their franchise network. The company has appointed Kris Larson as Vice President of Franchise Development to spearhead this initiative. Larson brings over two decades of experience in franchise development, having previously worked with brands like Dunkin' Brands and Bojangles. His role at Sonny's BBQ focuses on strategic market expansion and enhancing franchisee performance through comprehensive support including marketing assistance, technological tools and training programs to build on existing relationships with franchisees.

Looking ahead, Sonny's BBQ recognizes that guest expectations for personalization, convenience and cost shape the current state of the restaurant industry and are driving brands to adjust accordingly. "The guests we serve and the communities they call home have always been our primary focus at Sonny's," said Jamie Yarmuth, CEO of Sonny's BBQ. "We look forward to embracing changing economic and technological landscapes to provide unbeatable hospitality and quality BBQ and thank our guests for their continued enthusiasm and love for our brand."

About Sonny's BBQ

With nearly 100 locations spanning the southeast, Sonny's BBQ ® is one of the largest barbecue restaurant brands in the country. Its signature pulled pork, sweet tea, and unique appetizers have afforded the restaurant the title of "Best Barbecue Chain in America" by The Daily Meal. Floyd "Sonny" Tillman and his wife, Lucille, founded Sonny's BBQ in 1968 in Gainesville, Fla. in hopes of creating a local BBQ joint for their community to enjoy. 55 years later, Sonny's BBQ continues to do just that under the direction of CEO Jamie Yarmuth and local pitmasters spreading the spirit of BBQ in each of their communities through the Q the Kindness and Random Acts of BBQ initiatives. The brand gives back more than $1.2 million annually across the eight states it serves, and reaches tens of thousands of community members with its generosity. Sonny's BBQ is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences, ability and willingness to utilize cutting-edge technology, and network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Sonny's BBQ location closest to you, please visit .

