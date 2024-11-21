No Peace As Long As Militias Continue To Threaten Civilians -- Yemeni Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Member of the presidential command council Aidarous Al-Zubaidi said on Thursday that there would be no peace with the Houthi militias as long as they pursue on civilians and international sea navigation.

The Yemeni news agency Saba' quoted Al-Zubaidi as saying during meetings with foreign diplomats that efforts by the UN, regional and international powers cannot lead to peace in the shadow of continuing attacks by the Houthi militias against the innocent and their unjustified attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab strait and the Gulf of Aden.

Such escalation threatens the peace efforts and aggravate the humanitarian plight, he said, alluding to the war triggered by the Houthi militias in 2015, repercussions of which have been proceeding at various levels. (end)

