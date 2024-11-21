Students Flock To Kuwait Book Fair Ground
11/21/2024 8:04:43 AM
Photo feature by Shahed Kamal
KUWAIT, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Groups of students flocked to the Mishref fair ground to visit premises of the 47th chapter of Kuwait book Fair.
In line with the Ministry of education's keenness on promoting reading, schools have arranged trips to the fair ground, providing students the opportunity to examine information outside their educational curriculum.
The fair kicked off on Wednesday under sponsorship of His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. It will proceed until November 30.
Up to 243,000 books of various topics are on display -- including 14,630 new ones. Number of children books is estimated at 47,367 including 1,929 new ones. (end)
