Students Flock To Kuwait Book Fair Ground

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Shahed Kamal

KUWAIT, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Groups of students flocked to the Mishref fair ground to visit premises of the 47th chapter of Kuwait Fair.

In line with the of education's keenness on promoting reading, have arranged trips to the fair ground, providing students the opportunity to examine information outside their educational curriculum.

The fair kicked off on Wednesday under sponsorship of the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. It will proceed until November 30.

Up to 243,000 of various topics are on display -- including 14,630 new ones. Number of children books is estimated at 47,367 including 1,929 new ones. (end)

