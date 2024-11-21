UK, Brazil declare key clean energy, trade collaborations at G20 conference

(MENAFN)

Based on a mutual statement by both nations on Wednesday, this initiative goal is to quicken the international shift to clean by uniting improved and improving countries with high clean energy goals.



The summit celebrated an all-time high in mutual trade, which hit £11.2 billion (nearly USD14.2 billion) through the previous year.



The two presidents reiterated their dedication to further improving this bond.



An important step in this direction was Brazil’s declaration that all upcoming ESG sovereign ties will be recorded on the London Stock Exchange, solidifying London as the main hub for Brazil’s international issuances.



These ties are expected to play a significant role in supporting Brazil’s ecological transition and sustainable growth.



The presidents emphasized their mutual commitment to employees’ rights, highlighting fair hiring practices as necessary to a successful green transition.



They assured to cooperate more closely on employment rights in the future, making sure that the international push for sustainability benefits employees in the two nations.

