Dubai, UAE – November 21, 2024 – Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in collaboration with the American University in Dubai, School of Architecture, Art, and Design, Interior Design Department, proudly presented the Lamborghini Student Design Challenge 2024, 2nd Edition. This cutting-edge, month-long competition encouraged students to design an outdoor car display with a model that embodies the essence of Lamborghini.



Participants were challenged to incorporate the Lamborghini seamless fusion of advanced technology, exceptional craftsmanship, and iconic design into their creations, integrating its crisp, streamlined lines designed to slice through the air and tame the road. This seamless blend of cutting-edge technology and authentic design served as the foundation for their concepts. The challenge brought Lamborghini’s iconic design philosophy to life through the innovative visions of tomorrow’s architects and designers.



Each student was tasked with capturing the essence of Lamborghini’s sculptured design, incorporating the sharp hexagonal forms and sleek roof profile that define the brand. Their model displays had to highlight both the car’s aesthetic appeal and its advanced technology, with full-LED lighting adding to its dynamic presence. Additionally, they developed lightweight, modular structures that could be easily assembled and disassembled, ensuring practical functionality for visitors and operators alike.



“It was truly inspiring to witness the creativity and innovation displayed by the students from AUD's School of Architecture, Art and Design. Each design brilliantly captured the essence of Lamborghini's iconic DNA, blending our commitment to cutting-edge technology with bold, striking aesthetics,” said Ahmed Darrag, Head of Marketing, Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai. “The level of talent and passion showcased throughout this competition reflects the future of design, and we are proud to support the next generation of visionaries in their creative journeys.”



The challenge included rigorous requirements, emphasising effective lighting for both day and night displays, careful material selection for cost-efficiency, and streamlined logistical operations. Students were tasked with delivering a comprehensive presentation that showcased their concepts through mood boards, visuals, detailed plans, and scale models, ensuring a well-rounded and impactful demonstration of their design vision. Students were also required to create a comprehensive concept statement with references, visuals, and clear annotations.



“Seeing our students translate Lamborghini’s distinctive aesthetic into functional designs was truly remarkable. Their innovative approaches showcased their talents and highlighted the importance of blending creativity with practicality in design,” commented Professor Annamaria Lambri, Chair of the Department of Interior Design and Associate Professor of Interior Design. “This collaboration with Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai opened new avenues of learning for our students, and provided our students with invaluable opportunities to engage with a brand that epitomises excellence in design.”



The projects have been developed in the Studio class IDES 392-Interior Design Studio VI: Smart Design under the mentorship of Prof. Annamaria Lambri, AUD Char of the Interior Design Department and Associate Professor of Interior Design, Mentor and Organizer of the challenge; Professor Poupak Parvaresh, Mentor; with the collaboration of Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai Team. The Jury selected:



WINNERS:

1st place Sandra Abdelmacih & Elana Aridi, Project Vento.

2nd place Malak Abdelkader, Project Il Toro.

3rd place Yasmine Khalife, Project Slice.



This year’s event showcased the exceptional talent of young designers while strengthening the partnership between Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai and the American University in Dubai, Interior Design Department, fostering creativity and innovation within the design industry.



