Man-Yi Typhoon Kills 12 In Philippines

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The death toll from the Philippines Man-yi typhoon that hit the country last weekend went up to 12 people, while four others are still missing.

According to a statement by the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF), the typhoon destroyed villages and buildings, as wind speed reached 185 km/hour, making it one of the strongest typhoons that hit the archipelageo this year.

Meanhwile, official at the Philippines Office of Civil Defense Ariel Nipo Mosino said that most deaths occurred in mountainous areas north of the capital Manila, as a landslide killed a family of seven in their home, while another three were killed when a huge rock crushed their house.

Man-yi is the sixth main typhoon that hit the Philippines within one month. The storms killed no less than 175 people and displaced thousands, as well as destroying crops and animal resources.

The country usually faces about 20 storms and typhoons each year. However, it rarely sees a chain of storms that occur consecutively within a short time, leading to rising humanitarian and economic challenges in the country. (end)

aab







MENAFN21112024000071011013ID1108910481