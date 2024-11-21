Dispatchhealth Achieves First-Ever ACHC In-Home Hospital Care Accreditation, Pioneering The Future Of Advanced In-Home Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchHealth is proud to announce it has become the first organization to receive the Accreditation Commission for Care's (ACHC) new In-Home Hospital Care Accreditation for its Advanced Care service. This recognition underscores DispatchHealth's dedication to delivering hospital-alternative care to patients at home with the highest standards of safety, quality, and patient-centered care.

"ACHC accreditation validates the incredible strides we've made in bringing high-quality, hospital-level care into the comfort of our patients' homes," said Jennifer Webster, CEO of DispatchHealth. "We've seen significant clinical and financial impacts from this model, including lower readmission rates and reduced mortality, all while saving an estimated $5,000-$7,000 per patient. This accreditation strengthens our commitment to transforming healthcare alongside our partners and making hospital-alternative care accessible to more patients."

DispatchHealth's Advanced Care service brings hospital-alternative care into patients' homes for conditions such as congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and pneumonia, among others. As ACHC's new accreditation program aims to set the gold standard for quality, DispatchHealth is leading the way in providing advanced home-based acute care solutions that are already yielding superior outcomes.

"This model offers patients an opportunity to receive high-quality care in a place where they feel most comfortable-at home," said Dr. Patrick Kneeland, vice president of medical affairs for DispatchHealth Advanced Care. "This approach shifts the paradigm for healthcare, making care delivery more personalized, effective, and reflective of the needs of our patients."

The delivery of hospital-level care at home has gained significant traction as a response to evolving patient preferences, the need for more cost-effective healthcare solutions, and the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic. Analysts are now seeing considerable monetary opportunities in this space, estimating the hospital-at-home market could be worth tens of billions of dollars over the next decade as more payors and health systems look for alternatives to traditional inpatient care.

Additionally, a multi-year extension of the Acute Hospital Care at Home waiver is expected to pass in the coming weeks and will further enhance the opportunities for expanding access to in-home hospital care. As one of the pioneers of this model, DispatchHealth is well-positioned to drive and benefit from these industry shifts.

DispatchHealth's achievement in securing ACHC accreditation sets a high bar for the hospital-at-home industry and exemplifies the company's leadership in expanding access to safe, high-quality, and patient-centered care.

