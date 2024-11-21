Yahoo Finance Invest Asia 2024 - Disrupting Finance: Innovations Shaping The Future







Highlight:

HONG KONG, Nov 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

The 2024 Yahoo Finance annual event, Yahoo Finance Invest, was grandly held on November 19, achieving a remarkable 1,500,000 online views. This year, multiple forces have influenced the economy in unprecedented ways, including the rise of artificial intelligence, changes in the policies of the U.S. Federal Reserve, and the intense U.S. presidential election buildup and resolution, leaving investors still grappling with their implications. In light of this, Yahoo Finance Invest brought together elite speakers from the global investment community. A unique combination of speakers from the U.S. and distinguished speakers from Hong Kong provides a comprehensive regional perspective, including decision-makers from major corporations and governments with thought leaders, to share and analyze the new developments and macro disruptions experienced and lived through this year. The event explored trends in the future global economic market, while showcasing new frontiers in technological breakthroughs. Leaders from various sectors provided professional insights to help investors in their wealth accumulation goals by informing their investment decisions. Honored guests participating in the summit this year included: Mr. Arvind Krishna, Chairman & CEO, IBM; Ms. Karen Karniol-Tambour, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Bridgewater Associates; Mr. Marc Rowan, Co-Founder & CEO, Apollo Global Management; Mr. Rick Rieder, Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income, BlackRock; The Honourable Bernard Charnwut Chan, GBM, GBS, JP, Chairman, M+ Museum Ltd.; Mr. Kevin Yeung, Chairman, HKFDA; Ms. Bonita Cheung, Curator & Project Director, HKFDA; Mr. Chris Brown, Founder & CEO, ReThink HK; Mr. Daniel Seah, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Digital Domain Holdings Limited and Mr. Ng Sier Han, General Manager, DBS Bank (Taiwan) As an elite gathering of distinguished guests sharing their unique perspectives and insights, they provided valuable commentary and exchanges aimed at local and regional investors, as well as all invested stakeholders within the global economy. Exploring Market Volatility and Future Trends The summit served as a platform for speakers to discuss the latest and most influential topics and trends. The invited speakers, all leaders and pioneers in their respective fields, shared their diverse viewpoints, providing the audience with insights unique to the movers and shakers that are disrupting the way the world works and those that facilitate innovation and business operations for large enterprises that provide technology and banking/finance infrastructures. This enabled investors to access more comprehensive information and gain a better understanding of economic trends in Asia and the global market. Hong Kong has become the world's second-largest art trading hub M+ Museum Ltd, Chairman, The Honourable Bernard Charnwut Chan, GBM, GBS, JP commented on Hong Kong's competitiveness in the realm of art and culture, stating, "Hong Kong has surpassed the UK and is now closely following New York as a leading global art trading center. Over the past few years, Hong Kong has established a comprehensive art ecosystem, exemplified by public institutions like M+ Museum and the West Kowloon Cultural District, alongside a variety of private art organizations. All of this highlights Hong Kong's potential as a major art capital.” “Moreover, with the rise of 400 million middle-class consumers in China and 200 million in ASEAN countries, purchasing power and the demand for quality cultural experiences are only expected to increase, presenting considerable potential. Of course, recent geopolitical tensions have impacted certain collaborations, but I believe the fields of art and culture remain quite healthy, and I do not see any reluctance from anyone to collaborate with local entities." Video:

#33891;事局主席陳智思-探討香港文化領域的變革-050613984





Hong Kong should learn from Europe's transformation to help businesses seize the opportunities presented by sustainable development ReThink HK Founder & CEO Mr. Chris Brown shared his thoughts on Hong Kong's position in sustainable development, stating, "In Asia, we realize that we are relatively behind, and even within Hong Kong, our progress is slower compared to other regions in Asia. However, this is not necessarily a bad thing. We can learn from Europe's transformation experience, particularly how they assist businesses in seizing the opportunities presented by sustainability, setting goals, and enhancing their value propositions to various stakeholders. Companies must begin to gain a deeper understanding of all aspects of their operations and value chains, while also paying attention to their impact on the natural environment. Just as businesses are striving to meet the demands for financial disclosures and ESG reporting, another wave of requirements will follow, necessitating more specialized knowledge." Video:

#21109;辦人兼行政總裁chris-brown-香港可持續發展最新進展-042802607



More than 100 Hong Kong designers participated in the event in Asia, connecting local designers with the global community. HKFDA Chairman Mr. Kevin Yeung shared his insights on the current fashion design industry in Hong Kong, stating, "Over the past 13 years, with the support of the Hong Kong government's Creative Industries Development Office, the association has organized numerous significant events. These activities, held in Hong Kong, Shanghai, the Greater Bay Area and other regions in Asia, have attracted over a hundred Hong Kong designers, as well as designers from Denmark, Thailand, and mainland China. The aim is to promote Hong Kong design and foster connections among designers from different regions." Video:

#26954;棋彬、張潔雯:探討時尚產業的未來發展-051956154 Hong Kong's geographical location facilitates a convergence of Eastern and Western cultures, positioning it as an international hub HKFDA Curator & Project Director Ms. Bonita Cheung said, "In Hong Kong, we have many talented and renowned fashion designers, such as Benny Yeung, Barney Cheng and Kev Yiu, as well as designers from mainland China. I believe Hong Kong has always been regarded as one of the most cutting-edge and international of markets. Its geographical location makes it a vital hub for cultural exchange between the East and West. In fashion design, haute couture represents the pinnacle of art and craftsmanship, making this combination particularly fitting." When discussing the relationship between fashion design and sustainable development, Ms. Bonita Cheung stated, "Juxtaposed is a project we have been undertaking since 2017, aimed at integrating various aspects of sustainability. When curating exhibitions and events, I typically do not reveal the underlying concepts directly, as I hope to encourage deeper reflection from the audience after their visit. Therefore, we explore how to achieve a closed-loop system in fashion, encouraging the use of recycled fabrics and the deconstruction and reconstruction of old inventory, off-season items, and even second-hand clothing." Video:

#26954;棋彬-張潔雯-探討時尚產業的未來發展-044837487





It is inspiring to be located in Hong Kong, and there is hope for the integration of artificial intelligence technology across various sectors in the city Digital Domain Holdings Limited Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Daniel Seah Daniel Seah expressed his thoughts on Digital Domain's establishment in Hong Kong, stating, "We are fortunate to have received the support of the Hong Kong government. After extensive consideration and analysis, we believe that Hong Kong is the best place among many options. Imagine a powerful chatbot paired with a lifelike avatar, with a wide range of commercial applications, from education to hospitality, and even in elderly care and healthcare. If bank customers could interact with a virtual persona resembling Anita Mui, Leslie Cheung or Teresa Teng, it would undoubtedly bring about significant improvements in efficiency across various industries in Hong Kong. Therefore, we need to invest in talent and new technologies and build a more robust infrastructure system for the new generation." Video:

#25976;字王國謝安-虛擬人像技術在ai時代的戰略與願景-041000355



Pete Wong, General Manager of Yahoo Asia, shared his insights by saying, "Following its

premiere, this 'Yahoo! Finance Invest Asia 2024' recorded over 1,500,000 online views globally, garnering significant attention from various sectors. This clearly demonstrates the summit's importance to the global market and its international standing. As a trusted leader in financial information, Yahoo will continue to provide authoritative industry insights and in-depth market analysis in the future. Yahoo Finance will also regularly host impactful events to drive the industry into a new era and promote overall economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region." In addition, to enhance user experience, the Yahoo Hong Kong Finance website has undergone significant updates, presenting a completely new look. They comprise: New Homepage The new homepage is designed to help users navigate easily, and quickly find the content they need, offering the latest market insights while allowing users to explore various Yahoo Finance products. At the top of the homepage, there is a prominent information section next to a news area, along with a video section that provides a variety of engaging content. Below, there is an investment insights area featuring data on the top gainers and losers, as well as the most active stocks, alongside thematic modules and a stream of the latest news.









New Customizable Toolbar The new customizable toolbar allows users to tailor their experience by adding or removing features according to their preferences. This toolbar provides quick access to essential tools, market data, and personalized settings, enabling users to efficiently manage and monitor their investments. Users can easily navigate to their favorite sections and stay updated with relevant information that matters most to them. Newly Redesigned Quote Page The newly redesigned quote page offers a more intuitive and user-friendly layout, making it easier for users to access real-time market data and stock information. Enhanced features include detailed charts, key metrics, and comprehensive analysis, allowing users to quickly evaluate stock performance. The updated design also integrates news and insights related to specific stocks, providing a holistic view of the market and helping users make informed investment decisions. Comprehensive Portfolio Page The enhanced portfolio page provides users with a more comprehensive overview of their investments. It includes detailed performance metrics, real-time data, and insightful analytics to help users track their portfolio's progress effectively. Users can easily view asset allocation, gain/loss summaries, and relevant news updates for their holdings. This improved layout allows for better organization and management of investments, empowering users to make informed decisions based on their portfolio performance. This redesign aims to provide top-notch tools and support comprehensive wealth management to effectively attract investors. Explore the new website now and enjoy an upgraded experience at

To learn more about Yahoo Finance Invest or to view the summit content, please visit:

‚ About Yahoo Yahoo is a global media and tech company that connects people to their passions. We reach nearly 900 million people around the world, bringing them closer to what they love-from finance and sports, to shopping, gaming and news-with the trusted products, content and tech that fuel their day. For partners, we provide a full-stack platform for businesses to amplify growth and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search and media. For more information, please visit:

yahooinc ‚ Media Inquiry Strategic Public Relations Group Vincent Ip Tel: +852 2114-4341 / +852 5498-9705 Email: ... Andico Tsui Tel: +852 2114-4346 / +852 6902-3831 Email: ...

