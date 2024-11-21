$5.2+ Billion AI Medical Diagnosis App Market By 2033 At 19.1% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI Medical Diagnosis App Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in demand for efficient healthcare solutions, shortage of healthcare professionals and technological integration in healthcare are the major factors which drive the global growth.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "AI Medical Diagnosis App Market by Application (Radiology, Pathology, Cardiology, Dermatology and Other), Deployment Model (Cloud-based and On-premises), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the ai medical diagnosis app market was valued at $0.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $5.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2024 to 2033.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Prime determinants of growthRise in demand for efficient healthcare solutions and shortage of healthcare professionals are the major factors that drive the growth of the AI medical diagnosis app market. However regulatory compliance and data privacy concerns hinder the market growth. Moreover, growth in focus on patient empowerment and demand for personalized medicine offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global AI medical diagnosis app market.Report coverage & detailsReport CoverageDetailsForecast Period2024–2033Base Year2023Market Size in 2023$0.9 billionMarket Size in 2033$5.1 billionCAGR19.0%No. of Pages in Report216Segments CoveredApplication, Deployment Model, End User and RegionDriversRise in demand for efficient healthcare solutionsShortage of healthcare professionalsTechnological integration in healthcareOpportunitiesPatient empowerment and demand for personalized medicineRestraintsRegulaory compliance and data privacy concernsSegment HighlightsProminent application of Radiology in AI Medical Diagnosis AppIn the AI medical diagnosis app market, radiology applications are particularly prominent due to the significant advancements in AI algorithms for image analysis. These applications enhance the accuracy and speed of interpreting X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans, aiding in early detection and diagnosis of diseases, thereby improving patient outcomes and efficiency in healthcare.More use of cloud-based deploymentThe AI medical diagnosis app market is increasingly favoring cloud-based deployment model due to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and accessibility. Cloud solutions enable seamless data storage, sharing, and integration, facilitating real-time updates and remote access for healthcare providers, thus enhancing the efficiency and reach of AI diagnostic tools.Hospitals the major user of AI Medical Diagnosis AppHospitals are the primary users of AI medical diagnosis apps, leveraging these tools to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes. By integrating AI into their systems, hospitals can efficiently analyze large volumes of medical data, support clinical decision-making, and provide timely, precise diagnoses.Regional OutlookThe AI medical diagnosis app market shows significant growth potential across regions. North America leads with advanced healthcare infrastructure and high AI adoption. Europe follows, driven by supportive regulations. Asia-Pacific is rapidly expanding due to increase in healthcare investments and technological advancements, while emerging markets in Latin America and Africa offer promising growth opportunities.PlayersMicrosoft NVIDIA CorporationMerative Intel CorporationSiemens HealthineersGE HealthCareDigital Diagnostics Inc.Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.InformAlHeartFlow, Inc.Enlitic, Inc.icometrixAidenceButterfly Network, Inc.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global AI medical diagnosis app market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion, product approval, product launch and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Recent Industry DevelopmentIn March 2022, Qure (Qure), a health-tech business announced raising $40 million in fundraising, for employing artificial intelligence (AI) for medical imaging diagnostics. The funding will accelerate the AI-driven healthcare company's market expansion into the global market and support new product development.In June 2022, Bayer launched Calantic digital solutions to help address radiology industry challenges. The new platform features apps were designed to aid radiologists in managing workloads, detecting lesions, and handling patient management. Bayer enhanced its radiology business's digital capabilities by launching AI-based apps for X-ray, MRI, and CT imaging.Enquire Before Buying:

