$5.2+ Billion AI Medical Diagnosis App Market By 2033 At 19.1% CAGR


11/21/2024 4:31:24 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI Medical Diagnosis App Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in demand for efficient healthcare solutions, shortage of healthcare professionals and technological integration in healthcare are the major factors which drive the global market growth.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "AI Medical Diagnosis App Market by Application (Radiology, Pathology, Cardiology, Dermatology and Other), Deployment Model (Cloud-based and On-premises), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the ai medical diagnosis app market was valued at $0.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $5.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in demand for efficient healthcare solutions and shortage of healthcare professionals are the major factors that drive the growth of the AI medical diagnosis app market. However regulatory compliance and data privacy concerns hinder the market growth. Moreover, growth in focus on patient empowerment and demand for personalized medicine offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global AI medical diagnosis app market.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2024–2033

Base Year

2023

Market Size in 2023

$0.9 billion

Market Size in 2033

$5.1 billion

CAGR

19.0%

No. of Pages in Report

216

Segments Covered

Application, Deployment Model, End User and Region

Drivers

Rise in demand for efficient healthcare solutions

Shortage of healthcare professionals

Technological integration in healthcare

Opportunities

Patient empowerment and demand for personalized medicine

Restraints

Regulaory compliance and data privacy concerns

Segment Highlights

Prominent application of Radiology in AI Medical Diagnosis App

In the AI medical diagnosis app market, radiology applications are particularly prominent due to the significant advancements in AI algorithms for image analysis. These applications enhance the accuracy and speed of interpreting X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans, aiding in early detection and diagnosis of diseases, thereby improving patient outcomes and efficiency in healthcare.

More use of cloud-based deployment

The AI medical diagnosis app market is increasingly favoring cloud-based deployment model due to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and accessibility. Cloud solutions enable seamless data storage, sharing, and integration, facilitating real-time updates and remote access for healthcare providers, thus enhancing the efficiency and reach of AI diagnostic tools.

Hospitals the major user of AI Medical Diagnosis App

Hospitals are the primary users of AI medical diagnosis apps, leveraging these tools to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes. By integrating AI into their systems, hospitals can efficiently analyze large volumes of medical data, support clinical decision-making, and provide timely, precise diagnoses.

Regional Outlook

The AI medical diagnosis app market shows significant growth potential across regions. North America leads with advanced healthcare infrastructure and high AI adoption. Europe follows, driven by supportive regulations. Asia-Pacific is rapidly expanding due to increase in healthcare investments and technological advancements, while emerging markets in Latin America and Africa offer promising growth opportunities.

Players

Microsoft NVIDIA Corporation

Merative Intel Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

GE HealthCare

Digital Diagnostics Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

InformAl

HeartFlow, Inc.

Enlitic, Inc.

icometrix

Aidence

Butterfly Network, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global AI medical diagnosis app market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion, product approval, product launch and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry Development

In March 2022, Qure (Qure), a health-tech business announced raising $40 million in fundraising, for employing artificial intelligence (AI) for medical imaging diagnostics. The funding will accelerate the AI-driven healthcare company's market expansion into the global market and support new product development.

In June 2022, Bayer launched Calantic digital solutions to help address radiology industry challenges. The new platform features apps were designed to aid radiologists in managing workloads, detecting lesions, and handling patient management. Bayer enhanced its radiology business's digital capabilities by launching AI-based apps for X-ray, MRI, and CT imaging.

MENAFN21112024003118003196ID1108909900


EIN Presswire

