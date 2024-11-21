Vacuum Skin Packaging Market To Surpass USD 11.5 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vacuum Skin Packaging size is expected to register 4.2% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by increasing demand for extended shelf life of products.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacuum Skin Packaging was valued at USD 7.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 11.5 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights

VSP tightly seals perishable products like meat, fish, and dairy, effectively reducing spoilage, contamination, and freezer burn. With rising consumer awareness about food waste and safety, the market is being driven by the need for efficient packaging solutions that ensure freshness and prevent leakage.

Request for a sample of this research report @





Based on material, the polyethylene (PE) segment is expected to reach USD 3 billion by 2032. The polyethylene (PE) segment is expected to reach a significant value in the vacuum skin packaging (VSP) market by 2032 due to its superior properties, making it a preferred material for packaging solutions. PE offers excellent flexibility, strength, and sealing capabilities, essential for VSP applications that require a tight, durable seal to preserve product freshness and extend shelf life. Its cost-effectiveness compared to other materials also makes it attractive for manufacturers, helping reduce packaging costs without compromising performance. Additionally, PE is widely recyclable, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable packaging options.

Based on application, the ready-to-eat meals segment is the fastest growing segment, with a CAGR of over 6% between 2024 and 2032. The growing awareness of health and wellness among consumers is influencing the ready-to-eat meals segment's expansion in the vacuum skin packaging market. As people become more health-conscious, there is a rising preference for meals that are not only convenient but also nutritious and fresh. VSP technology helps maintain the nutritional quality and flavor of ready-to-eat meals, ensuring that they remain appealing to health-focused consumers. Additionally, many food manufacturers are increasingly investing in innovative recipes and clean-label ingredients, further enhancing the market's attractiveness.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

North America region held approximately 30% share of the global vacuum skin packaging market in 2023. The increasing demand for convenience foods driven by busy lifestyles has led to a surge in ready-to-eat meal options, which rely heavily on advanced packaging solutions like VSP to ensure product freshness and safety. As consumers seek quick, nutritious meal solutions, food manufacturers are adopting VSP technology to enhance the quality and shelf life of their products, thereby boosting market growth.

Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Players

Companies including Adapa, Amcor, Atlantis-Pak, Coveris Holdings, Flexopack, G. Mondini, Klockner Pentaplast, KM Packaging Services, MULTIVAC Group, Pakmar, Plastopil Hazorea, Prepac Packaging Solutions, Sealed Air Corporation, SEALPAC International, Sirane, Stora Enso, Toray Plastics (America), Triton International, Winpak are some firms working in vacuum skin packaging industry.

This vacuum skin packaging market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Material



Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyamide (PA) Others

Market, By Technology



Thermoforming Technology

Film-based Technology Tray-based Technology

Market, Application



Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy

Ready-to-eat Meals Others

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ...