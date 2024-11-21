Black Friday Savings: Kling AI Offers 50% Off And Free Feature Upgrades

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



For Individuals: Visit Kling website . For Business: The KLING API Platform is now available. Business users can integrate KLING AI's capabilities into their operations. For more information, visit KLING API Platform .



50% off First-Year Subscriptions – Save half on an annual plan and unlock advanced features.

50% Bonus Credits – Receive extra Credits with every purchase to extend your creative capabilities. Special Offers for New Users – First-time users can benefit from three exclusive coupons for additional savings.

About Kling AI

Kling AI's platform specializes in generating stunning images and videos with hyper-realistic details. As competition among AI-powered video generation platforms grows, Kling AI has set itself apart by delivering an affordable yet high-quality solution for creators.

