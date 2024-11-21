US Senate Votes Against Resolutions Blocking Weapons Sale To Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The US senate voted against resolutions blocking sale of offensive arms to Israeli occupation, despite its continuous aggression and horrific actions in Gaza Strip.

The senate, with a majority of more two thirds of its members, voted against the three resolutions proposed by independent Senator Bernie Sanders, famed for his stance against the genocide in Gaza.

At the session discussing the resolutions, Sanders urged the US to abide by the law, "The Foreign Assistance Act and the Arms Export Control Act are very clear: the United States cannot provide weapons to countries that violate internationally recognized human rights or block U.S. humanitarian aid,"

He also noted that these resolutions are strongly supported by more than 100 civil society groups, and a poll commissioned by J Street showed that 62 percent of Jewish Americans support withholding weapons shipments to Israel occupation until its Prime Minister Netanyahu agrees to an immediate ceasefire. (end)

