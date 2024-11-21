US prosecutors submit demands to federal judge to require Google to divest Chrome

(MENAFN) The US government has initiated a potentially transformative legal effort aimed at breaking up Google Inc.'s dominance in the online search market. Prosecutors have submitted a set of demands to a federal judge that, if approved, would require Google to divest its Chrome browser. This move is part of a broader antitrust case targeting Google's monopoly on internet search, which a ruling by US District Court Judge Amit B. Mehta in August declared illegal. The proposed measures are expected to shake up the USD2 trillion company's business model and reshape the landscape of online competition.



According to a document disclosed on Thursday, the US Department of Justice is urging the court to mandate Google's withdrawal from the Chrome browser market for at least five years. Additionally, if competition remains stifled, prosecutors have proposed that Google should be forced to abandon its Android operating system. These measures aim to address concerns that Google's integrated control over search and browser platforms grants it an unfair advantage, further entrenching its monopoly.



The Justice Department has also recommended prohibiting Google from entering into exclusive agreements with companies like Apple to ensure its search engine remains the default option on smartphones and web browsers. Moreover, it has called for Google to share search result data and related information with competitors for a decade. These steps are designed to create a more level playing field and foster competition within the search and browser markets.



If adopted, these remedies would mark one of the most significant antitrust interventions since the Justice Department's case against Microsoft in 2000. Such a ruling could set a powerful precedent for future actions against other major tech companies, including Apple, Amazon, and Meta, as regulators worldwide scrutinize the dominance of these industry giants.

