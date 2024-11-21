(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 21 (KUNA) --



1964 -- State of Kuwait opened its embassy in Germany.

1990-- A 35-member advisory authority was formed and chaired by and Prime Saad Al-Abdullah with the mandate of giving advice for the Crown Prince to mobilize all capabilities to liberate State of Kuwait from the Iraqi occupation.

1991 -- Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Sadhan, former director of Kuwait municipality department and director of the Ruling Affairs Department, passed away at 99.

2007 -- of Interior published a about the electoral card, which bore personal photo of the voter, his name and birth date as well as constituency.

2009 -- Kuwait SC won Kuwait Football Association's (KFA) Cup after beating Al-Arabi SC 7-6 in penalty shootout.

2010 -- Kuwait government decided to establish a center to address crises including the gas leak in Ahmadi Area. The government also approved a monthly KD 500 housing allowance for families affected by the gas leak.

2010 -- Justice Mohammad Al-Refae, former chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, passed away at 79.

2013 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a USD 60 million agreement with Yemen to build Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad college in Suqatra Island as well as equip 12 technical colleges in 12 governorates.

2014 -- KFAED signed a USD 110 million loan with Argentina.

2016 -- Kuwait Bowling Club opened door for the public. The club, built over 42,000 square meters, has 58 lanes and 350 seats for fans.

2017 -- State of Kuwait announced a USD million donation for victims of hurricanes that hit the Caribbean countries.

2018 -- Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Molecular Imaging Center (JAC), affiliated with Kuwait Foundation for Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), started producing prostate imaging to be the first in the Middle East.

2021 -- State of Kuwait held a military funeral for 19 martyrs who were killed by Iraqi forces during the invasion and occupation of Kuwait in 1990-91. Kuwait received the remains of the 19 martyrs and identified them by their DNA.

2022 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) announced that the State of Kuwait has been the biggest donor to UNICEF, contributing KD 77 million (around USD 250 million) since 2010.

2022 -- Kuwait Government approved an amnesty draft decree in line with the Amir's instructions for amnesty. (end)

bs













MENAFN21112024000071011013ID1108909294