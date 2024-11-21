Russia Keeps Five Kalibr Missile Carriers In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are currently 24 enemy warships in the Black Sea, including five equipped with Kalibr missiles, capable of a combined salvo of up to 28 missiles.

This information was shared by the Ukrainian Navy on Faceboo as of 6:00, November 21, 2024, according to Ukrinform.

“In the Black Sea, there are 24 enemy ships, five of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo potential of up to 28 missiles. No enemy ships are present in the Sea of Azov,” the report states.

In addition, according to the Ukrainian Navy, two enemy warships are currently in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is armed with Kalibr missiles capable of a salvo of up to 16 missiles.

Over the past day, in Russia's interests, the Kerch Strait was transited by 18 vessels: nine entered the Black Sea, with three continuing towards the Bosphorus Strait; and nine entered the Sea of Azov, two of which originated from the Bosphorus.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, British intelligence has indicated that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have already struck a quarter of Russia's Black Sea Fleet vessels.