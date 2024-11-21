Scholz gives details of his phone call with Putin

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has shared the details of his phone call with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, poiting out that there was no apparent shift in the Kremlin’s position on the Ukraine war.



The hour-long talk on Friday was the initial direct communication among the presidents of Europe’s two most dominant nations in nearly two years.



“The conversation was very detailed but contributed to a recognition that little has changed in the Russian president’s views of the war – and that’s not good news,” Scholz informed journalists at a media summit in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, where he is joining the G20 conference.



Scholz stated that he used the chance to highlight Germany’s nonstop commitment to helping Ukraine, along with its Western allies.



The chancellor also communicated his belief in the significance of communication with Moscow, despite the difficulties included. “It was important to tell him [Putin] that he cannot count on support [for Kiev] from Germany, Europe, and many others in the world waning,” he stated.

