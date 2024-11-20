Panama Has Recorded 516 Crimes This Year: Young Victims

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) During the first 15 days of November, at least 15 homicides have been committed in the country. According to the report by Mi Diario, 516 crimes have already been reported so far this year, with 501 recorded up to October.

The year 2023 ended with a total of 556 murders nationwide, 57 more than those recorded in 2022, which shows that this upward trend will continue at the end of the first six months of President José Raúl Mulino's term.

The regional distribution of the events in mid-November is as follows: Colón (4), Chiriquí (1), Panama (8), San Miguelito (1), Panama Oeste (1). However, when compared to the same period last year, the figure was 36 crimes in the first 15 days, a significant decrease for the cumulative total.

So far this year, 43 women and 472 men have been murdered. One victim remains unidentified. Another notable fact is that, with 115 victims, the 18 to 24 age group leads the list.

For its part, the Government has focused its strategy on repression in response to the wave of homicides in Colón and San Miguelito, which with Operation 3.0 seems to have impacted the red zones.

