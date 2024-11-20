Uttar Pradesh Accident: 5 People Died, 15 Injured After A Bus From Delhi Collided With A Truck In Aligarh
11/20/2024 10:16:46 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Five people lost their lives and fifteen people were injured after a double-decker bus from Delhi to Azamgarh collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Wednesday, reported ANI.
The bus was heading towards Azamgarh and collided with a truck in Tappal PS area of Aligarh late Wednesday, reported the news agency citing CO Khair, Varun Kumar. Further details in the matter are awaited.
(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)
